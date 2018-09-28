Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  K+S    SDF   DE000KSAG888

K+S (SDF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

K+S : Production Resumes at Wintershall and Hattorf Potash Sites

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 07:37am CEST

28 September 2018

Plant Werra

K+S has resumed production at the Wintershall (Heringen) and Hattorf (Philippsthal) sites today. Full, unrestricted production of Plant Werra should be achieved by October 1. The reason for the interruption was the long-lasting drought which caused the low water levels in the Werra river. As a result of this, the disposal of saline wastewater was only very limited or not possible at all.

'Our team has coped with this extraordinary situation with great flexibility and also helped out at sister sites in the interim. My thanks therefore, go out to all the colleagues at the Werra Plant', emphasized K+S CEO Dr. Burkhard Lohr.

Over the past five weeks, the temporary disposal of the tailings piles and production water in Lower Saxony as well as Saxony-Anhalt, has created enough free capacity in the onsite storage basins to make the resumption of production possible. In addition, two additional storage basins are also available at short notice.

In August, K+S pointed out that production could be interrupted due to the long-lasting extreme drought conditions. The related negative effects on earnings are not included in the previously mentioned EBITDA forecast for 2018 in the range of € 660 to 740 million. The earnings effects per day of standstill were estimated at up to € 1.5 million per site. Due to the required standstills, K+S expects a negative EBITDA effect of around € 80 million in the third quarter.

From a present-day perspective, further production stoppages until the end of the year are unlikely. But these cannot be completely ruled out because the recent rainfall has not had a normalizing effect on the water levels. Therefore, further extensive shipments of saline wastewater for offsite disposal and the additional costs associated with these are likely in the coming months.

K+S will publish new earnings estimates for the full year 2018 when presenting the third quarter figures on November 15.

A calendar on the K+S website provides an overview of the production status at the individual sites of Plant Werra.

About K+S

K+S considers itself a customer-focused, independent minerals company for the Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments and wants to grow the EBITDA to € 3 billion by 2030. Our approximately 15,000 employees enable farmers to provide nutrition for the world, solutions that keep industries going, improve daily life for consumers and provide safety in winter. We continually meet the growing demand for mineral products from production sites in Europe, North and South America as well as a worldwide sales network. We strive for sustainability because we are deeply committed to our responsibilities to people, the environment, the communities and the economy in the regions in which we operate. Learn more about K+S at www.k-plus-s.com.


Downloads

Disclaimer

K+S AG published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 05:36:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on K+S
07:37aK+S : Production Resumes at Wintershall and Hattorf Potash Sites
PU
09/20K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
09/20K+S : First Crowdsourcing Competition for Covering Tailings Piles
PU
09/17K+S : The Future of Nutrition – End of World Hunger?
PU
09/13K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
09/13K+S : Production interruption at Hattorf plant
AQ
09/11K+S : Production interruption at the Hattorf site
PU
09/10K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
09/05K+S : On the right road with “Shaping 2030”
PU
08/31K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30NUTRIEN : The Potash Market's Swing Producer? 
08/20STOXX 600 Earnings Roundup - Week Ending August 17, 2018 
08/14K&S AG (KPLUY) on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/14K Plus S AG ADR reports Q2 results 
05/14K&S' (KPLUY) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 013 M
EBIT 2018 299 M
Net income 2018 150 M
Debt 2018 3 403 M
Yield 2018 2,44%
P/E ratio 2018 21,77
P/E ratio 2019 10,70
EV / Sales 2018 1,70x
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
Capitalization 3 416 M
Chart K+S
Duration : Period :
K+S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K+S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 22,1 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Burkhard Lohr Chairman-Executive Board
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Roberts Chief Operating Officer
Thorsten Boeckers Chief Financial Officer
Michael Vassiliadis Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K+S-12.21%4 096
YARA INTERNATIONAL3.80%13 296
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%12 130
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD--.--%7 987
OCI NV30.96%6 836
UPL LTD-7.95%4 632
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.