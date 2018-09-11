Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  K+S    SDF   DE000KSAG888

K+S (SDF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/11 10:53:27 am
18.045 EUR   -1.96%
10:07aK+S : Production interruption at the Hattorf site
PU
09/10K+S AKTIENGESEL : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the ..
EQ
09/05K+S : On the right road with “Shaping 2030”
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

K+S : Production interruption at the Hattorf site

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 10:07am CEST

11 September 2018

Werra Plant

Due to the persistent severe drought, the water level in the Werra river remains at an exceptionally low level. Therefore, production at the Hattorf site has also been temporarily interrupted today.

For the same reason, K+S already had to shut down the Wintershall site on August 27th. Based on current forecasts, the Unterbreizbach site can continue to produce.

K+S continues to make every effort to increase production at the Werra Plant as soon as possible. Additional measures for saline water disposal, like an increase in remote disposal are already in place. Additional disposal options are currently being examined.

A calendar on the K+S website provides an overview of the current production status at the individual sites of Plant Werra.

About the Werra Plant

The K+S Kali GmbH Werra network of mines, with plants in Hattorf and Wintershall in Hesse as well as Unterbreizbach and Wintershall in Thuringia, is the largest of its kind at K+S Kali GmbH. Besides fertilizers, primary products for the technical and chemical industries for pharmaceutical, food- and feed-grade, for example, are also produced in the Werra potash sites.

Werra Plant employs close to 4,000 people, including 300 trainees. It is an important employer and training company in the tri-city area between Bad Hersfeld, Bad Salzungen and Eisenach. In addition to being a major contractor for local mid-sized companies, it is a significant tax payer in the region as well. This makes Plant Werra the key component for the economic and demographic development in the East Hessian and West Thuringian regions.

About K+S

K+S considers itself a customer-focused, independent minerals company for the Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments and wants to grow the EBITDA to € 3 billion by 2030. Our approximately 15,000 employees enable farmers to provide nutrition for the world, solutions that keep industries going, improve daily life for consumers and provide safety in the winter. We continually meet the growing demand for mineral products from production sites in Europe, North and South America as well as a worldwide sales network. We strive for sustainability because we are deeply committed to our responsibilities to people, the environment, the communities and the economy in the regions in which we operate. Learn more about K+S at www.k-plus-s.com.


Downloads

Disclaimer

K+S AG published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 08:06:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on K+S
10:07aK+S : Production interruption at the Hattorf site
PU
09/10K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
09/05K+S : On the right road with “Shaping 2030”
PU
08/31K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
08/31K+S : Enormous Growth Potential in Sub-Saharan Region
PU
08/27K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
08/27K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
08/27K+S : Severe Drought Conditions Affect Potash Production
PU
08/14K+S : increases revenue and operating results again
PU
08/14K+S : Slide show half-year results
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30NUTRIEN : The Potash Market's Swing Producer? 
08/20STOXX 600 Earnings Roundup - Week Ending August 17, 2018 
08/14K&S AG (KPLUY) on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/14K Plus S AG ADR reports Q2 results 
05/14K&S' (KPLUY) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 050 M
EBIT 2018 321 M
Net income 2018 169 M
Debt 2018 3 404 M
Yield 2018 2,47%
P/E ratio 2018 19,82
P/E ratio 2019 10,88
EV / Sales 2018 1,71x
EV / Sales 2019 1,61x
Capitalization 3 523 M
Chart K+S
Duration : Period :
K+S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K+S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 22,2 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Burkhard Lohr Chairman-Executive Board
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Roberts Chief Operating Officer
Thorsten Boeckers Chief Financial Officer
Michael Vassiliadis Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K+S-11.32%4 089
YARA INTERNATIONAL0.24%12 240
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%11 373
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD--.--%7 148
OCI NV35.81%7 077
UPL LTD-7.22%5 044
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.