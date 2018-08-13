Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  K+S    SDF   DE000KSAG888

K+S (SDF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

K+S : Strengthens Vocational Training

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 01:35pm CEST

13 August 2018

Training Offensive

For the first time K+S has set a record with more than 200 new apprentices and trainees, thereby preparing for the growing demand of skilled workers. Having steadily ramped up its training commitment over the previous years, it is now even more effective in countering demographic trends. At the beginning of the new training year, a total of 609 men and women will complete a qualified vocational training or dual study program at K+S. They are expected to be the specialists of the future.

'The realignment of our company as part of the Shaping 2030 strategy also depends on whether we have enough well-trained and dedicated specialists in the future', says K+S CHRO Dr. Thomas Nöcker. 'That is why,' Nöcker continues, 'personnel planning is an important entrepreneurial task which we are happy to take on. We want to stay ahead of the competition with the most qualified applicants.'

The company is doing a great deal for this: for years now, all options have been used in the sites' wider commuting area in order to pique the interest of young people in particular, to start their in training at K+S. This was done with a broad offer of everything from school visits, training fairs, internships, supporting student projects, to the implementation of 'open-house trainings'. In addition to this, information is also provided using social media such as Facebook and Instagram as well as advertising on trams in Kassel and Magdeburg. K + S offers a wide range of 13 different technical and commercial job descriptions as well as six different study and dual study programs.

Defying the Trend

So far, K+S has been able to defy demographic trends like low birth rates, preference for secondary school/college education or office occupations, and even increase the number of applicants at almost all the sites. However, it is also becoming clear that the competition for the most qualified applicants is becoming tougher and starting even earlier. There is also an increasing need to strengthen the necessary basic knowledge in mathematics and physics the trainees receive in schools. All this is worth the effort, if good performance can be demonstrated in the final exam.

Guaranteed Takeover and Fixed Employment Contract

The fact that this is above average at K+S, is also due to the qualifications of the instructors, intensive in-company training and other accompanying educational programs. Graduates successfully completing the examination will be rewarded with a takeover guarantee and a fixed employment contract. For years, the takeover quota has been correspondingly high, at around 90 percent. To this Dr. Thomas Nöcker adds: 'We train for our own needs and not for the job market. Apprentices who have acquired the basics of their profession at K+S are our skilled and managerial employees of tomorrow.'

Preparations are already being made for the 2019 hiring process. Starting now, K+S is accepting applications for the coming year. For more information about the many career opportunities at German sites please visit us at: www.k-plus-s.com/en/ausbildung.

About K+S

K+S considers itself a customer-focused, independent minerals company for the Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments and wants to grow the EBITDA to € 3 billion by 2030. Our approximately 15,000 employees enable farmers to provide nutrition for the world, solutions that keep industries going, improve daily life for consumers and provide safety in the winter. We continually meet the growing demand for mineral products from production sites in Europe, North and South America as well as a worldwide sales network. We strive for sustainability because we are deeply committed to our responsibilities to people, the environment, the communities and the economy in the regions in which we operate. Learn more about K+S at www.k-plus-s.com.


Downloads

Photos

Disclaimer

K+S AG published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 11:34:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on K+S
01:35pK+S : Strengthens Vocational Training
PU
08/12Israel seeks early re-tender of mining rights to shore up Dead Sea
RE
08/09K+S : confirms significant increase of EBITDA for the year 2018, but misses curr..
PU
08/09K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : K+S confirms significant increase of EBITDA for the yea..
EQ
08/09K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
08/09K&S AG : half-yearly earnings release
08/07K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
08/06K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
08/03K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
07/30K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/14K&S' (KPLUY) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
05/14K Plus S AG ADR reports Q1 results 
03/15K&S's (KPLUY) on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
03/15K Plus S AG ADR reports FY results 
2017K Plus S AG's (KPLUY) CEO Burkhard Lohr on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 083 M
EBIT 2018 416 M
Net income 2018 244 M
Debt 2018 3 284 M
Yield 2018 2,61%
P/E ratio 2018 16,33
P/E ratio 2019 11,33
EV / Sales 2018 1,88x
EV / Sales 2019 1,77x
Capitalization 4 375 M
Chart K+S
Duration : Period :
K+S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K+S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 23,7 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Burkhard Lohr Chairman-Executive Board
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Roberts Chief Operating Officer
Thorsten Boeckers Chief Financial Officer
Michael Vassiliadis Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K+S1.18%4 943
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%12 537
YARA INTERNATIONAL-3.50%12 190
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD--.--%6 677
OCI NV26.06%6 493
UPL LTD-16.54%4 716
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.