K+S : slashes dividend for possible request for state aid

05/08/2020 | 05:13am EDT

By Ludwig Burger

Indebted German mineral miner K+S on Friday slashed its dividend proposal to become eligible for state aid, seeking to guard itself against the risk of a liquidity squeeze.

The dividend proposal for 2019 is now for 4 euro cents per share, down from a previously proposed 15 cents per share, it said in a statement, adding it was eyeing loans backed by the country's development bank KfW.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the salt and potash supplier was preparing a potential application for state aid as the company grapples with a high debt load and the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The company had hoped to slash debt by selling its salt activities in North and South America, including its Morton Salt brand, but the coronavirus pandemic has all but halted global deal activity, throwing a timely deal into doubt.

It said on Thursday that efforts to minimise the infection risk for staff as well as outages at smaller sites was only a 10 million euro (£8.8 million) drag on first-quarter earnings but weak potash prices and heightened market uncertainty mean financing could be at risk.

"It cannot currently be ruled out that liquidity sourcing will be made significantly more difficult," it said in a statement.

"K+S is examining all options available to ensure financial flexibility and liquidity. A state-secured KfW loan is one of these options."

People familiar with the matter said on Thursday that the group wants to secure several hundred million euros in state-backed loans but Friday's statement did not specify a volume.

First-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 201 million euros from 270 million a year earlier, K+S said.

It now predicts 2020 EBITDA of around 520 million euros, down from 640 million last year and at the lower end of a previous guidance range of 500-620 million.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 909 M
EBIT 2020 90,0 M
Net income 2020 -22,2 M
Debt 2020 3 455 M
Yield 2020 1,63%
P/E ratio 2020 -51,0x
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,16x
EV / Sales2021 1,07x
Capitalization 1 099 M
Chart K+S
Duration : Period :
K+S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K+S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 7,86  €
Last Close Price 5,74  €
Spread / Highest target 321%
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Burkhard Lohr Chairman-Executive Board
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Roberts Chief Operating Officer
Thorsten Boeckers Chief Financial Officer
Jella Susanne Benner-Heinacher Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K+S-48.34%1 185
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY28.08%7 561
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-15.14%5 961
PHOSAGRO-1.12%4 777
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD.-22.03%4 615
UPL LIMITED-3.13%3 710
