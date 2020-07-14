Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  K+S AG    SDF   DE000KSAG888

K+S AG

(SDF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/14 12:09:56 pm
6.19 EUR   +2.48%
12:00pK+S : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
07:16aK+S : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
02:05aK+S : Berenberg maintains a Sell rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

K+S : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 12:00pm EDT

Baader Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 8.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on K+S AG
12:00pK+S : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
07:16aK+S : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
02:05aK+S : Berenberg maintains a Sell rating
MD
07/06K+S : Credit Suisse reiterates its Sell rating
MD
07/02K+S : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
06/30K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
06/26German companies seek state aid to cope with coronavirus
RE
06/25K+S : Kepler Chevreux remains its Buy rating
MD
06/16K+S : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
06/16K+S : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 817 M 4 339 M 4 339 M
Net income 2020 -53,1 M -60,3 M -60,3 M
Net Debt 2020 3 380 M 3 842 M 3 842 M
P/E ratio 2020 -21,0x
Yield 2020 0,86%
Capitalization 1 156 M 1 314 M 1 314 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 14 694
Free-Float 100%
Chart K+S AG
Duration : Period :
K+S AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K+S AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 7,57 €
Last Close Price 6,04 €
Spread / Highest target 300%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Burkhard Lohr Chairman-Executive Board
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Roberts Chief Operating Officer
Thorsten Boeckers Chief Financial Officer
Jella Susanne Benner-Heinacher Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K+S AG-45.66%1 314
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY30.92%7 715
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.3.63%7 643
PHOSAGRO5.90%4 678
ICL GROUP LTD-32.92%4 608
UPL LIMITED-24.77%4 471
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group