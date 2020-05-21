Log in
K+S AG

K+S AG

(SDF)
K+S : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating

05/21/2020

In a research note published by Chetan Udeshi, JP Morgan advises its customers to Sell the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 812 M
EBIT 2020 61,3 M
Net income 2020 -50,3 M
Debt 2020 3 425 M
Yield 2020 0,90%
P/E ratio 2020 -20,5x
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,18x
EV / Sales2021 1,08x
Capitalization 1 066 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 7,51 €
Last Close Price 5,57 €
Spread / Highest target 334%
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Burkhard Lohr Chairman-Executive Board
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Roberts Chief Operating Officer
Thorsten Boeckers Chief Financial Officer
Jella Susanne Benner-Heinacher Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K+S AG-49.89%1 172
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY34.62%7 933
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-11.69%6 204
ICL GROUP LTD-27.63%4 911
PHOSAGRO15.20%4 895
UPL LIMITED-39.02%3 431
