K Wah International : APPOINTMENT OF A MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

(Stock Code: 00173)

APPOINTMENT OF A MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

The board of directors ("Board") of K. Wah International Holdings Limited ("Company") announces that Mr. Nip Yun Wing ("Mr. Nip"), currently an independent non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a member of the Audit Committee of the Company with effect from 1 March 2020.

The Board would like to express its warm welcome to Mr. Nip as a member of the Audit Committee.

By Order of the Board of

K. Wah International Holdings Limited

Dr. Lui Che-woo

Chairman & Managing Director

Hong Kong, 28 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Dr. Lui Che-woo (Chairman & Managing Director), Mr. Francis Lui Yiu Tung , Ms. Paddy Tang Lui Wai Yu and Mr. Alexander Lui Yiu Wah; the Non-executive Director is Dr. Moses Cheng Mo Chi and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Dr. William Yip Shue Lam, Mr. Au Man Chu, Mr. Wong Kwai Lam and Mr. Nip Yun Wing.

Website: http://www.kwih.com