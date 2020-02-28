Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  K. Wah International Holdings Limited    173   BMG5321P1169

K. WAH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(173)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

K Wah International : APPOINTMENT OF A MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 04:09am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code: 00173)

APPOINTMENT OF A MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

The board of directors ("Board") of K. Wah International Holdings Limited ("Company") announces that Mr. Nip Yun Wing ("Mr. Nip"), currently an independent non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a member of the Audit Committee of the Company with effect from 1 March 2020.

The Board would like to express its warm welcome to Mr. Nip as a member of the Audit Committee.

By Order of the Board of

K. Wah International Holdings Limited

Dr. Lui Che-woo

Chairman & Managing Director

Hong Kong, 28 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Dr. Lui Che-woo (Chairman & Managing Director), Mr. Francis Lui Yiu Tung , Ms. Paddy Tang Lui Wai Yu and Mr. Alexander Lui Yiu Wah; the Non-executive Director is Dr. Moses Cheng Mo Chi and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Dr. William Yip Shue Lam, Mr. Au Man Chu, Mr. Wong Kwai Lam and Mr. Nip Yun Wing.

Website: http://www.kwih.com

Disclaimer

K. Wah International Holdings Limited published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 09:08:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on K. WAH INTERNATIONAL HOLDI
04:09aK WAH INTERNATIONAL : Appointment of a member of audit committee
PU
2019K WAH INTERNATIONAL : Supplemental announcement to the annual report for the yea..
PU
2019K WAH INTERNATIONAL : KWIH Title Sponsors the Stage of Verdi's Masterpiece Rigol..
PU
2019K. WAH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019K WAH INTERNATIONAL : KWIH Announces 2019 Interim Results Underlying Profit Incr..
PU
2019K WAH INTERNATIONAL : Change of location of principal share registrar and transf..
PU
2019K WAH INTERNATIONAL : Change of address of registered office
PU
2019K WAH INTERNATIONAL : Appointment of independent non-executive director
PU
2019K WAH INTERNATIONAL : Announcement in relation to the annual report for the year..
PU
2019K. WAH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 10 608 M
EBIT 2019 4 224 M
Net income 2019 2 578 M
Debt 2019 17 234 M
Yield 2019 5,29%
P/E ratio 2019 4,55x
P/E ratio 2020 3,60x
EV / Sales2019 2,74x
EV / Sales2020 2,17x
Capitalization 11 813 M
Chart K. WAH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
K. Wah International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K. WAH INTERNATIONAL HOLDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,65  HKD
Last Close Price 3,78  HKD
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Woo Lui Chairman & Managing Director
Yiu Tung Lui Executive Director
Wai Yu Lui Executive Director
Shue Lam Yip Independent Non-Executive Director
Yiu Wah Lui Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K. WAH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.26%1 516
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.27%41 419
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED3.08%37 604
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.51%31 794
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED1.74%29 158
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.53%28 063
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group