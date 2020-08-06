Back-to-School Without a Glitch: Arizona Virtual Academy Opens its Online Doors for the New School Year

Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA), a tuition-free full-time online public school, serving students in grades K-12 throughout the state, is ready to get back to work providing Arizona students with the safe and comprehensive education they need during these historic times. Students and teachers will open their laptops to log on and start the 2020-2021 school year Monday, August 10th.

The first day of school comes as families across the state are frustrated and nervous about what the new school year will mean in the face of a global pandemic. According to one survey, 2/3 of parents support keeping brick and mortar schools closed until there is no risk. Attending school online is a safe alternative and career readiness programs can allow families to still focus on their child’s future.

AZVA offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education. And with the concurrent enrollment program, students have the advantage of preparing for college while also working towards their high school diploma.

“It’s been a rough few months in education, and none of us can predict what school will look like over the next few years, but online school works, and thanks to the skills they learn here, our students are prepared to take on the world, in whatever form it takes,” said AZVA Head of School, Dr. Kelly Van Sande.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. The AZVA online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

Families are encouraged to attend an online or in-person information session hosted by the school. More information on AZVA, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at azva.k12.com.

About Arizona Virtual Academy

Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA) is a Cognia-accredited, full-time online public charter school that serves Arizona students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Arizona public school system, AZVA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information visit azva.k12.com.

