Back-to-School Without a Glitch: Nevada Virtual Academy Opens its Online Doors for the New School Year

Nevada Virtual Academy (NVVA), a tuition-free full-time online and blended public school, serving students in grades 6-12 throughout the state, is ready to get back to work providing Nevada students with the safe and comprehensive education they need during these historic times. Students and teachers will open their laptops to log on and start the 2020-2021 school year Monday, August 10th.

The first day of school comes as families across the state are frustrated and nervous about what the new school year will mean in the face of a global pandemic. According to one survey, 2/3 of parents support keeping brick and mortar schools closed until there is no risk. Attending school online is a safe alternative and career readiness programs can allow families to still focus on their child’s future.

As part of the Nevada public school system, and staffed by state-licensed teachers, NVVA offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education. And the blended program provides students with that in-person instruction many of them need to help achieve academic success.

“It’s been really tough to predict what school will look like over the next few years, but thanks to the skills they learn here, our students are prepared to take on the world, in whatever form it may take,” said NVVA Head of School Dr. Yolanda Hamilton.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. The NVVA online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

After enrollment, families can attend an online or in-person information session hosted by the school. More information on NVVA, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at nvva.k12.com/.

About Nevada Virtual Academy

Nevada Virtual Academy (NVVA) is an online and blended public charter school serving students statewide in 6th through 12th grade. As part of the Nevada public school system, NVVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about NVVA, visit nvva.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005003/en/