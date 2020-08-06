Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  K12 Inc.    LRN

K12 INC.

(LRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Back-to-School Without a Glitch: Nevada Virtual Academy Opens its Online Doors for the New School Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Nevada Virtual Academy (NVVA), a tuition-free full-time online and blended public school, serving students in grades 6-12 throughout the state, is ready to get back to work providing Nevada students with the safe and comprehensive education they need during these historic times. Students and teachers will open their laptops to log on and start the 2020-2021 school year Monday, August 10th.

The first day of school comes as families across the state are frustrated and nervous about what the new school year will mean in the face of a global pandemic. According to one survey, 2/3 of parents support keeping brick and mortar schools closed until there is no risk. Attending school online is a safe alternative and career readiness programs can allow families to still focus on their child’s future.

As part of the Nevada public school system, and staffed by state-licensed teachers, NVVA offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education. And the blended program provides students with that in-person instruction many of them need to help achieve academic success.

“It’s been really tough to predict what school will look like over the next few years, but thanks to the skills they learn here, our students are prepared to take on the world, in whatever form it may take,” said NVVA Head of School Dr. Yolanda Hamilton.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. The NVVA online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

After enrollment, families can attend an online or in-person information session hosted by the school. More information on NVVA, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at nvva.k12.com/.

About Nevada Virtual Academy

Nevada Virtual Academy (NVVA) is an online and blended public charter school serving students statewide in 6th through 12th grade. As part of the Nevada public school system, NVVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about NVVA, visit nvva.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on K12 INC.
11:31aBACK-TO-SCHOOL WITHOUT A GLITCH : Arizona Virtual Academy Opens its Online Doors..
BU
11:31aBACK-TO-SCHOOL WITHOUT A GLITCH : Nevada Virtual Academy Opens its Online Doors ..
BU
09:32aBACK-TO-SCHOOL WITHOUT DISRUPTION : Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy Returns to ..
BU
08:31aTHE FUTURE IS NOW : Insight School of Indiana Students are Ready to Begin Their ..
BU
08/05K12 : It's Back to Online School as Usual for Insight School of Oklahoma
BU
08/05ONE &LSQUO;PING' AWAY : New Mobile App Transforms Student Networking, Recruiting..
BU
08/05IT'S BUSINESS AS USUAL FOR ONLINE SC : Hoosier Academy at Indianapolis is Ready ..
BU
08/04LOUISIANA VIRTUAL CHARTER ACADEMY : Welcomes Students for the New School Year
BU
08/04K12 : It's Business As Usual for Online Schools – Insight Academy of Arizo..
BU
08/04TURNING THE TASSELS ON COVID-19 : Colorado Preparatory Academy Celebrates Class ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 033 M - -
Net income 2020 21,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 99,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 034 M 2 034 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 4 550
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart K12 INC.
Duration : Period :
K12 Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K12 INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 39,00 $
Last Close Price 51,60 $
Spread / Highest target 0,78%
Spread / Average Target -24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy J. Medina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Jeaho Rhyu President-Strategy, Marketing & Technology
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K12 INC.153.56%2 034
TAL EDUCATION GROUP70.17%49 239
GSX TECHEDU INC.419.53%27 103
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.6.99%4 803
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED109.68%4 729
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED47.45%3 920
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group