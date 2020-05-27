Log in
Cap and Gowns Continue – From Home: Ohio Virtual Academy Celebrates 2020 Graduates with Online Commencement Ceremony

05/27/2020

Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state for the last eighteen years, will cap off their school year by celebrating the Class of 2020 with online commencement ceremonies on May 29th and June 6th.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005042/en/

OHVA Mascot, Cardy, is ready for Graduation! (Photo: Business Wire)

OHVA Mascot, Cardy, is ready for Graduation! (Photo: Business Wire)

OHVA, and their mascot, Cardy, are inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration.

This year, OHVA will graduate close to 1000 students, many of whom have been enrolled at OHVA their entire high school career. Almost 200 students will graduate with a cumulative GPA above 3.5 and nearly $2.1 million worth of college scholarships have been awarded.

Collectively, the class reports having been accepted to colleges and universities across Ohio and beyond, including The Ohio State University, Kent State University, Capital University, Louisiana State University, University of Oregon, Georgia State University, and University of Alabama.

“We all know that school has changed because of the coronavirus, and it’s been a very challenging year for all Ohio students,” said OHVA Head of School Dr. Kristen Stewart. “Normally, we love to give our online students an in-person graduation, but, given the times, we are excited for the opportunity to do what’s right and celebrate with them online.”

Alexander Peterson will serve as Valedictorian and plans to attend the University of Toledo in the fall. Madison Brindack will be Salutatorian and is attending The Ohio State University in the fall. These students, as well as Dr. Stewart, will be available for media interviews. Noted author and educator, Dr. Tim Conrad, Ph. D., will be the keynote speaker.

Students enroll in virtual school for a number of reasons, including those looking to escape bullying, those looking to get back on track academically, or those looking for an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar classroom setting. OHVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes every day taught by state-certified teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Ohio Virtual Academy 2020 Graduation Ceremony
WHEN: 8th Grade Graduation Ceremony - Friday, May 29th, 2020, 11:00 AM
WHEN: 12th Grade Graduation Ceremony – Saturday, June 6, 2020, 11:00 AM (Last Names A-G), 1:30 PM (Last Names H-O), and 4:00 PM (Last Names P-Z)
CONTACT: For any questions, please contact 419-482-0948

About Ohio Virtual Academy

Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA) is an accredited, full-time online public charter school authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools (OCCS) that serves students in grades K through 12. As part of the Ohio public school system, OHVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation's leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about OHVA, visit ohva.k12.com and follow on Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
