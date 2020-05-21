Caps and Gowns Go On At Home: Utah Virtual Academy Celebrates Class of 2020 with Online Graduation Ceremony

Utah Virtual Academy (UTVA), a tuition-free online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state, will cap off the school year by celebrating the Class of 2020 with an online commencement ceremony on Wednesday, May 27.

In lieu of their traditional in-person celebration, UTVA is inviting families and friends worldwide to join the celebration online, with live and recorded speeches from school leadership, students, and esteemed guests.

“If this school year has proven anything, it’s that our students can make it through just about any challenge to achieve their goals,” said UTVA Head of School Meghan Merideth. “While the world continues to change, we have been proud to provide our students with educational continuity to reach this important day. We are eager to celebrate all they have accomplished.”

This year, UTVA will graduate 220 students, including 42 early graduates, many of whom have been enrolled at UTVA their entire high school career. Graduating seniors report having received a number of scholarships to continue their education, including students who have received a four-year Presidential Scholarship from Westminster College and the Utah Centennial Scholarship.

Collectively, the class reports having been accepted to colleges and universities across Utah and beyond, including Dixie State University, Southern Utah University, University of Utah, Utah State University, Utah Valley University, and Seoul National University in South Korea.

Dan Fenn will serve as Valedictorian and plans to attend Westminster College in the fall. Mallory Allred is the class Salutatorian and will attend the University of Utah in the fall. Both students will deliver a class address. An impressive lineup of speakers will also address the graduates: Nate Davis, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors at K12 Inc.; Dr. Sydnee Dickson, Utah State Superintendent of Public Instruction; and Jon Huntsman Jr., former Utah Governor and former U.S. Ambassador to Singapore, China and Russia.

Entering its 13th year of operation, UTVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives, and attend live virtual classes taught by state-licensed teachers. UTVA also offers the Destinations Career Program, which prepares full-time high school students for college and careers in in-demand fields of Information Technology; Health Sciences; Business and Marketing; and Hospitality and Tourism.

Eligible high school students can earn college credits before graduation through concurrent enrollment at local Applied Technology Colleges, Salt Lake Community College, Dixie State University, and/or Snow College. UTVA also offers part-time enrollment options for high school students statewide, as part of the Statewide Online Education Program (SOEP).

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Utah Virtual Academy 2020 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Wednesday, May 27 4:00 PM MT

WHERE: https://tinyurl.com/UTVA2020Grad

About Utah Virtual Academy

Utah Virtual Academy (UTVA) is a public charter school serving Utah students in kindergarten through 12th grade. UTVA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. UTVA also offers part-time enrollment and individual course options for high school students enrolled in their resident district program, an approved charter school, private school, or home school as part of the Statewide Online Education Program (SOEP). For more information about UTVA, please visit utva.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005016/en/