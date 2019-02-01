Colorado Preparatory Academy : Now Accepting Enrollment for 2019-2020 School Year

Colorado Preparatory Academy (CPA) is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2019-2020 school year. An accredited, full-time online public school program of the Colorado Digital Board of Cooperative Education Services, CPA provides students in kindergarten through 12th grade with a tuition-free education option.

CPA specializes in serving advanced learners across the state. By combining online instruction, rigorous curriculum, and dedicated teachers, CPA provides a learning option for families seeking an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar schools.

“Whether our students are career-focused or college-bound, our goal at CPA is to prepare them for a successful future,” said Head of School Nicole Tiley. “We are proud to serve families throughout Colorado by offering a learning environment that brings out the best in our scholars.”

State-licensed teachers lead live online classes in the core subjects of English language arts, math, science, history, world languages, art and music, as well as Advanced Placement® courses for high school students. CPA students also have the opportunity to earn college credit while still in high school, through the school’s concurrent enrollment partnerships with public colleges and universities throughout the state.

In addition to live scheduled classes, teachers communicate regularly with students and families via phone and email in order to ensure they are supported and challenged. To prepare for life after graduation, CPA offers a post-secondary preparedness program to support continued academic and career success.

Outside of class, CPA fosters a sense of community through in-person events, field trips, social outings and service learning opportunities. The school celebrates traditional milestones with an in-person high school prom and graduation ceremony, and students participate in a variety of clubs and organizations throughout the year to grow leadership skills and form friendships.

Families are encouraged to attend online and in-person information sessions hosted by the school to learn more and to meet teachers, staff and enrolled families. For more information on how to enroll, and for a schedule of upcoming events, visit cpa.k12.com or download the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

