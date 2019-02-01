Colorado Preparatory Academy : Now Accepting Enrollment for 2019-2020 School Year

Colorado
Preparatory Academy (CPA) is now accepting enrollment applications
for the 2019-2020 school year. An accredited, full-time online public
school program of the Colorado Digital Board of Cooperative Education
Services, CPA provides students in kindergarten through 12th grade with
a tuition-free education option.
CPA specializes in serving advanced learners across the state. By
combining online instruction, rigorous curriculum, and dedicated
teachers, CPA provides a learning option for families seeking an
alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar schools.
“Whether our students are career-focused or college-bound, our goal at
CPA is to prepare them for a successful future,” said Head of School
Nicole Tiley. “We are proud to serve families throughout Colorado by
offering a learning environment that brings out the best in our
scholars.”
State-licensed teachers lead live online classes in the core subjects of
English language arts, math, science, history, world languages, art and
music, as well as Advanced Placement® courses for high school students.
CPA students also have the opportunity to earn college credit while
still in high school, through the school’s concurrent enrollment
partnerships with public colleges and universities throughout the state.
In addition to live scheduled classes, teachers communicate regularly
with students and families via phone and email in order to ensure they
are supported and challenged. To prepare for life after graduation, CPA
offers a post-secondary preparedness program to support continued
academic and career success.
Outside of class, CPA fosters a sense of community through in-person
events, field trips, social outings and service learning opportunities.
The school celebrates traditional milestones with an in-person high
school prom and graduation ceremony, and students participate in a
variety of clubs and organizations throughout the year to grow
leadership skills and form friendships.
Families are encouraged to attend online and in-person information
sessions hosted by the school to learn more and to meet teachers, staff
and enrolled families. For more information on how to enroll, and for a
schedule of upcoming events, visit cpa.k12.com
or download the free K12
mobile app for iOS and Android devices.
