Destinations Career Academy of Nevada : Kicks Off 2018-19 School Year

Students Return to CTE-Focused Online Public School on August 27

Students at Destinations Career Academy of Nevada (NVDCA), an online public school program authorized by the White Pine County School District, begin their 2018-19 school year on August 27. The career and technical education (CTE)-focused school – the first of its kind in Nevada – teaches students statewide in grades 9-12 career and employment skills while they are still in high school.

NVDCA gives students the opportunity to obtain specialty trade skills by offering four years of occupational training in high-demand career fields. The school provides two program options for students in key industries of growth in the state: business management and administration and health science. Students at NVDCA prepare to earn technical credentials and may earn college credits and gain workplace experience while still in high school; graduates are well-prepared to enter a two- or four-year college or the workforce.

According to a national survey released by K12 Inc. and Edge Research in 2017, almost 95 percent of Americans agree that high school students should have more opportunities to learn practical, real-world skills. Moreover, 96 percent of parents see CTE as a good option for students who want to start a career immediately after high school, and 88 percent of parents said the same for students who are college-bound.

“At Destinations Career Academy of Nevada, we equip our students with job-ready skills that they can put to immediate use after graduation,” said Danny Diamond, head of school at NVDCA. “By exploring potential career fields while still in high school, our students can get a head start on their career goals and are set up to be successful in the 21st century workforce.”

Combining innovative technology with a rigorous and engaging curriculum led by state-licensed teachers, NVDCA provides each student with a personalized learning experience.

In addition to CTE courses, NVDCA students take a full course load across the core academic subjects of English/language arts, math, science, history and world languages, with multiple versions offered so that students receive an education tailored to their goals, abilities and interests. Advanced learners have the ability to take Advanced Placement® classes.

NVDCA provides every student with an Individualized Learning Plan (ILP), which is informed by teachers who work with students to make sure the lesson plans are based on the student’s needs and the progress the student has made to date, as well as the student’s personal interests and college and career aspirations.

State-licensed teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes. In addition, the dedicated teachers interact with students and families via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions, building close partnerships with parents and students to support academic success. The online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment while connecting with classmates and teachers from across the state.

NVDCA students can also take advantage of K12’s new partnership with STEM Premier, a collaborative relationship-building platform connecting students with career pathways, jobs, colleges, trade schools and scholarship opportunities. Students create online portfolios highlighting career interests, academic achievements, extracurricular activities and certifications. The platform allows STEM Premier member organizations to recruit for skilled talent.

“Students enrolled in the Destinations Career Academy pathways are being prepared for in-demand, lucrative career opportunities in the 21st century workforce,” said Casey Welch, STEM Premier President and CEO. “We look forward to providing an opportunity for these students to showcase their skills, talents and abilities on the STEM Premier platform.”

NVDCA is still accepting enrollments for the fall. Interested families are encouraged to attend online and in-person information sessions hosted by the school. To learn more, visit nvdca.k12.com or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Destinations Career Academy of Nevada

Destinations Career Academy of Nevada (NVDCA) is a full-time online public school program authorized by the White Pine County School District that serves students in grades 9-12 statewide. As part of the Nevada public school system, NVDCA is tuition-free, providing parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about NVDCA, visit http://nvdca.k12.com.

