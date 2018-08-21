Destinations Career Academy of Nevada : Kicks Off 2018-19 School Year

Students at Destinations
Career Academy of Nevada (NVDCA), an online public school program
authorized by the White Pine County School District, begin their 2018-19
school year on August 27. The career and technical education
(CTE)-focused school – the first of its kind in Nevada – teaches
students statewide in grades 9-12 career and employment skills while
they are still in high school.
NVDCA gives students the opportunity to obtain specialty trade skills by
offering four years of occupational training in high-demand career
fields. The school provides two program options for students in key
industries of growth in the state: business management and
administration and health science. Students at NVDCA prepare to earn
technical credentials and may earn college credits and gain workplace
experience while still in high school; graduates are well-prepared to
enter a two- or four-year college or the workforce.
According to a national
survey released by K12 Inc. and Edge Research in 2017, almost 95
percent of Americans agree that high school students should have more
opportunities to learn practical, real-world skills. Moreover, 96
percent of parents see CTE as a good option for students who want to
start a career immediately after high school, and 88 percent of parents
said the same for students who are college-bound.
“At Destinations Career Academy of Nevada, we equip our students with
job-ready skills that they can put to immediate use after graduation,”
said Danny Diamond, head of school at NVDCA. “By exploring potential
career fields while still in high school, our students can get a head
start on their career goals and are set up to be successful in the 21st
century workforce.”
Combining innovative technology with a rigorous and engaging curriculum
led by state-licensed teachers, NVDCA provides each student with a
personalized learning experience.
In addition to CTE courses, NVDCA students take a full course load
across the core academic subjects of English/language arts, math,
science, history and world languages, with multiple versions offered so
that students receive an education tailored to their goals, abilities
and interests. Advanced learners have the ability to take Advanced
Placement® classes.
NVDCA provides every student with an Individualized Learning Plan (ILP),
which is informed by teachers who work with students to make sure the
lesson plans are based on the student’s needs and the progress the
student has made to date, as well as the student’s personal interests
and college and career aspirations.
State-licensed teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive
online classes. In addition, the dedicated teachers interact with
students and families via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online
discussions, building close partnerships with parents and students to
support academic success. The online platform enables students to enjoy
a safe learning environment while connecting with classmates and
teachers from across the state.
NVDCA students can also take advantage of K12’s new partnership with STEM
Premier, a collaborative relationship-building platform connecting
students with career pathways, jobs, colleges, trade schools and
scholarship opportunities. Students create online portfolios
highlighting career interests, academic achievements, extracurricular
activities and certifications. The platform allows STEM Premier member
organizations to recruit for skilled talent.
“Students enrolled in the Destinations Career Academy pathways are being
prepared for in-demand, lucrative career opportunities in the 21st
century workforce,” said Casey Welch, STEM Premier President and CEO.
“We look forward to providing an opportunity for these students to
showcase their skills, talents and abilities on the STEM Premier
platform.”
NVDCA is still accepting enrollments for the fall. Interested families
are encouraged to attend online and in-person information sessions
hosted by the school. To learn more, visit nvdca.k12.com
or download the K12
enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.
About Destinations Career Academy of Nevada
Destinations Career Academy of Nevada (NVDCA) is a full-time online
public school program authorized by the White Pine County School
District that serves students in grades 9-12 statewide. As part of the
Nevada public school system, NVDCA is tuition-free, providing parents
and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc.
(NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary
curriculum and online education programs. For more information about
NVDCA, visit http://nvdca.k12.com.
