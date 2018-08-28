Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  K12 Inc.    LRN

K12 INC. (LRN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Destinations Career Academy of Oregon : Kicks Off Inaugural School Year on September 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 11:43pm CEST

CTE-Focused Online Public Charter School Open to Oregon Students in Grades 9-11

Destinations Career Academy of Oregon (ORDCA), a full-time online public charter school authorized by Mitchell School District, will begin its inaugural school year on September 4. The career and technical education (CTE)-focused school serves students statewide in grades 9-11. The school will grow to offer 12th grade for the 2019-20 academic year.

At ORDCA, students can explore their interests and get a head start on future opportunities. The school gives students exposure to relevant technical and specialty trade skills, allowing them to explore potential future occupations in three high-demand career fields: marketing, health science and information technology. These CTE courses expand the traditional education experience and prepare students to earn industry-recognized certifications to give them a post-graduation edge.

According to a national survey released by K12 Inc. and Edge Research in 2017, almost 95 percent of Americans agree that high school students should have more opportunities to learn practical, real-world skills. Moreover, 96 percent of parents see CTE as a good option for students who want to start a career immediately after high school, and 88 percent of parents said the same for students who are college-bound.

“Destinations Career Academy of Oregon teaches the career skills students need to be successful in the 21st century workforce,” said Tim Jalkanen, head of school at ORDCA. “Our students will be able to explore potential career fields to get a head start on their career goals.”

“We are excited to partner with Destinations Career Academy of Oregon to provide this unique learning opportunity for Oregon students,” said Mitchell School District superintendent Vince Swagerty. “ORDCA will prepare our students for the future by equipping them with job-ready skills which they can put to immediate use upon high school graduation.”

Combining innovative technology with a rigorous and engaging curriculum led by state-certified teachers, ORDCA provides each student with a personalized learning experience. ORDCA’s online setting enables students in any geographic area of the state to utilize this unique curriculum.

State-certified teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes. In addition, the dedicated teachers interact with students and families via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions, building close partnerships with parents and students to support academic success. The online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment while connecting with classmates and teachers from across the state.

ORDCA students can also take advantage of K12’s new partnership with STEM Premier, a collaborative relationship-building platform connecting students with career pathways, jobs, colleges, trade schools and scholarship opportunities. Students create online portfolios highlighting career interests, academic achievements, extracurricular activities and certifications. The platform allows STEM Premier member organizations to recruit for skilled talent.

“Students enrolled in the Destinations Career Academy pathways are being prepared for in-demand career opportunities in the 21st century workforce,” said Casey Welch, STEM Premier President and CEO. “We look forward to providing an opportunity for these students to showcase their skills, talents and abilities on the STEM Premier platform.”

Outside of class time, ORDCA provides opportunities for students and their families to connect with one another and with industry professionals in their future careers.

ORDCA is still accepting enrollments for the fall. Interested families are encouraged to attend online information sessions hosted by the school. To learn more, visit ordca.k12.com or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Destinations Career Academy of Oregon

Destinations Career Academy of Oregon (ORDCA) is a full-time online public charter school authorized by Mitchell School District that serves students in grades 9-11 statewide. As part of the Oregon public school system, ORDCA is tuition-free, providing parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ORDCA, visit http://ordca.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on K12 INC.
08/28DESTINATIONS CAREER ACADEMY OF OREGO : Kicks Off Inaugural School Year on Septem..
BU
08/28K12 : Cascade Virtual Academy Welcomes Students for Inaugural School Year
BU
08/28INSIGHT SCHOOL OF OREGON-PAINTED HIL : Welcomes Students for 2018-19 School Year
BU
08/28K12 : Oregon Virtual Academy Set to Kick Off 2018-19 School Year
BU
08/28IDAHO VIRTUAL ACADEMY : Set to Kick Off 2018-19 School Year
BU
08/28K12 : Insight School of Washington Welcomes Students for 2018-19 School Year
BU
08/28K12 : ITCA Welcomes Students for 2018-19 School Year
BU
08/28K12 : Washington Virtual Academy Set to Begin 2018-19 School Year
BU
08/28PIKES PEAK ONLINE SCHOOL : Welcomes Students for 2018-19 School Year
BU
08/28GARY DIGITAL ACADEMY : Now Enrolling Students in Grades K-8 for 2018-2019 School..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/11K12 Inc (LRN) CEO Nate Davis on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/08K12 rallies after strong earnings 
08/07K12 beats by $0.10, beats on revenue 
08/06Notable earnings after Tuesday?s close 
07/23K12 Inc. and C2 Education partner to expand accessibility to advanced placeme.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 951 M
EBIT 2019 32,5 M
Net income 2019 24,0 M
Finance 2019 274 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 29,12
P/E ratio 2020 25,69
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Capitalization 689 M
Chart K12 INC.
Duration : Period :
K12 Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K12 INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 21,3 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Jeaho Rhyu CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Guillermo Bron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K12 INC.9.87%689
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)0.17%17 041
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC34.00%5 788
KROTON EDUCACIONAL-43.18%4 091
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC14.97%3 493
BENESSE HOLDINGS INC-9.59%3 344
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.