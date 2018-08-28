Destinations Career Academy of Oregon : Kicks Off Inaugural School Year on September 4

Destinations
Career Academy of Oregon (ORDCA), a full-time online public charter
school authorized by Mitchell School District, will begin its inaugural
school year on September 4. The career and technical education
(CTE)-focused school serves students statewide in grades 9-11. The
school will grow to offer 12th grade for the 2019-20 academic year.
At ORDCA, students can explore their interests and get a head start on
future opportunities. The school gives students exposure to relevant
technical and specialty trade skills, allowing them to explore potential
future occupations in three high-demand career fields: marketing, health
science and information technology. These CTE courses expand the
traditional education experience and prepare students to earn
industry-recognized certifications to give them a post-graduation edge.
According to a national
survey released by K12 Inc. and Edge Research in 2017, almost 95
percent of Americans agree that high school students should have more
opportunities to learn practical, real-world skills. Moreover, 96
percent of parents see CTE as a good option for students who want to
start a career immediately after high school, and 88 percent of parents
said the same for students who are college-bound.
“Destinations Career Academy of Oregon teaches the career skills
students need to be successful in the 21st century workforce,” said Tim
Jalkanen, head of school at ORDCA. “Our students will be able to explore
potential career fields to get a head start on their career goals.”
“We are excited to partner with Destinations Career Academy of Oregon to
provide this unique learning opportunity for Oregon students,” said
Mitchell School District superintendent Vince Swagerty. “ORDCA will
prepare our students for the future by equipping them with job-ready
skills which they can put to immediate use upon high school graduation.”
Combining innovative technology with a rigorous and engaging curriculum
led by state-certified teachers, ORDCA provides each student with a
personalized learning experience. ORDCA’s online setting enables
students in any geographic area of the state to utilize this unique
curriculum.
State-certified teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive
online classes. In addition, the dedicated teachers interact with
students and families via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online
discussions, building close partnerships with parents and students to
support academic success. The online platform enables students to enjoy
a safe learning environment while connecting with classmates and
teachers from across the state.
ORDCA students can also take advantage of K12’s new partnership with STEM
Premier, a collaborative relationship-building platform connecting
students with career pathways, jobs, colleges, trade schools and
scholarship opportunities. Students create online portfolios
highlighting career interests, academic achievements, extracurricular
activities and certifications. The platform allows STEM Premier member
organizations to recruit for skilled talent.
“Students enrolled in the Destinations Career Academy pathways are being
prepared for in-demand career opportunities in the 21st century
workforce,” said Casey Welch, STEM Premier President and CEO. “We look
forward to providing an opportunity for these students to showcase their
skills, talents and abilities on the STEM Premier platform.”
Outside of class time, ORDCA provides opportunities for students and
their families to connect with one another and with industry
professionals in their future careers.
ORDCA is still accepting enrollments for the fall. Interested families
are encouraged to attend online information sessions hosted by the
school. To learn more, visit ordca.k12.com
or download the K12
enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.
