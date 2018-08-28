Destinations Career Academy of Oregon : Kicks Off Inaugural School Year on September 4

CTE-Focused Online Public Charter School Open to Oregon Students in Grades 9-11

Destinations Career Academy of Oregon (ORDCA), a full-time online public charter school authorized by Mitchell School District, will begin its inaugural school year on September 4. The career and technical education (CTE)-focused school serves students statewide in grades 9-11. The school will grow to offer 12th grade for the 2019-20 academic year.

At ORDCA, students can explore their interests and get a head start on future opportunities. The school gives students exposure to relevant technical and specialty trade skills, allowing them to explore potential future occupations in three high-demand career fields: marketing, health science and information technology. These CTE courses expand the traditional education experience and prepare students to earn industry-recognized certifications to give them a post-graduation edge.

According to a national survey released by K12 Inc. and Edge Research in 2017, almost 95 percent of Americans agree that high school students should have more opportunities to learn practical, real-world skills. Moreover, 96 percent of parents see CTE as a good option for students who want to start a career immediately after high school, and 88 percent of parents said the same for students who are college-bound.

“Destinations Career Academy of Oregon teaches the career skills students need to be successful in the 21st century workforce,” said Tim Jalkanen, head of school at ORDCA. “Our students will be able to explore potential career fields to get a head start on their career goals.”

“We are excited to partner with Destinations Career Academy of Oregon to provide this unique learning opportunity for Oregon students,” said Mitchell School District superintendent Vince Swagerty. “ORDCA will prepare our students for the future by equipping them with job-ready skills which they can put to immediate use upon high school graduation.”

Combining innovative technology with a rigorous and engaging curriculum led by state-certified teachers, ORDCA provides each student with a personalized learning experience. ORDCA’s online setting enables students in any geographic area of the state to utilize this unique curriculum.

State-certified teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes. In addition, the dedicated teachers interact with students and families via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions, building close partnerships with parents and students to support academic success. The online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment while connecting with classmates and teachers from across the state.

ORDCA students can also take advantage of K12’s new partnership with STEM Premier, a collaborative relationship-building platform connecting students with career pathways, jobs, colleges, trade schools and scholarship opportunities. Students create online portfolios highlighting career interests, academic achievements, extracurricular activities and certifications. The platform allows STEM Premier member organizations to recruit for skilled talent.

“Students enrolled in the Destinations Career Academy pathways are being prepared for in-demand career opportunities in the 21st century workforce,” said Casey Welch, STEM Premier President and CEO. “We look forward to providing an opportunity for these students to showcase their skills, talents and abilities on the STEM Premier platform.”

Outside of class time, ORDCA provides opportunities for students and their families to connect with one another and with industry professionals in their future careers.

ORDCA is still accepting enrollments for the fall. Interested families are encouraged to attend online information sessions hosted by the school. To learn more, visit ordca.k12.com or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Destinations Career Academy of Oregon

