Destinations Career Academy of Oregon : Welcomes Back Career-Focused Students for 2019-2020 School Year

08/27/2019 | 12:41pm EDT

Destinations Career Academy of Oregon (ORDCA) will begin the 2019-2020 academic year on September 3. An online public school program, the career readiness-focused school serves students statewide in grades 9-12.

At ORDCA, students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in growing career fields including: Business & Management; Health Sciences; and Arts, Information and Communications. While working toward their high school diplomas, ORDCA students are also getting a jumpstart on college, careers, or both.

“At ORDCA, we aim to give every student a clear vision of what their future can look like by introducing them to real job skills and opportunities,” said Matt Simpson, a business and marketing teacher at the school. “Career readiness education and our online learning environment open up new possibilities for students across Oregon.”

The opening of the new school year comes as families across the nation are eagerly seeking more ways to prepare students for career success before they graduate high school. According to a recent survey conducted by Morning Consult, only 13% of parents strongly agreed that their school system is teaching kids “useful skills that will help them in the real world.” ORDCA’s career readiness program is designed to help bridge this gap.

In addition to career readiness courses, ORDCA students have access to a robust online curriculum and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers who help bring lessons to life. Students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts, history, art and music, as well as a host of electives. Teachers regularly communicate with students and their families via email, phone and during one-on-one online meetings.

Throughout the year, ORDCA fosters a sense of community through in-person events. The school celebrates graduating seniors at a commencement ceremony in the spring, and virtual clubs and organizations allow students to further explore shared interests and develop leadership skills in an online setting.

ORDCA is still accepting enrollments for the 2019-2020 school year. To learn more, visit ordca.k12.com or download the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Destinations Career Academy of Oregon

Destinations Career Academy of Oregon (ORDCA) is a full-time online public charter school authorized by Mitchell School District that serves students in grades 9-12 statewide. As part of the Oregon public school system, ORDCA is tuition-free, and provides families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ORDCA, visit http://ordca.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2019
