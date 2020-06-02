Florida Cyber Charter Academy : Highlights Graduates with Virtual Commencement Ceremony

Florida Cyber Charter Academy (FLCCA), an online public charter school, will celebrate the Class of 2020 during a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 5th.

The virtual graduation will celebrate the achievements of more than 160 students—the largest class since the school’s inception—and pay tribute to those who are serving the local community. Distinguished guest speakers will include State Senator Dennis Baxley and Leilani M. Brown, K12’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and External Engagement.

Collectively, the Class of 2020 reports it has been accepted to trade schools, colleges and universities across the country including the University of Albany, the University of Akron, Full Sail University, Palm Beach State College, the University of Central Florida, Edward Waters College, the University of South Florida, Keiser University, St. Peter’s Hospital College, and Saint Petersburg College.

“In a year filled with unprecedented challenges, our graduates have overcome many personal and collective challenges and have thrived in the personalized learning environment we’ve offered them,” said Dr. Sandra Anthony, Head of School at FLCCA. “FLCCA teachers and staff have been committed to their academic and personal success. And we’re all so proud to celebrate the achievements of our special graduates this year.”

Students enroll in FLCCA for a number of reasons—some are looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others are looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting. FLCCA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects of math, science, English language arts, history, art and music as well as a host of electives. Live virtual classes taught by Florida-licensed teachers provide not only an engaging environment but give students the opportunity to learn with their peers in an online platform.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Florida Cyber Charter Academy 2020 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Friday, June 5, 2020 11:00 AM

WHERE: Sign up to watch the graduation here: https://tinyurl.com/FLCCA2020Grad

About Florida Cyber Charter Academy

Florida Cyber Charter Academy (FLCCA) is a full-time, online public school available to students in grades K-12. As part of the Florida public school system, enrollment in FLCCA is tuition-free for Florida students, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about FLCCA, visit flcca.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005021/en/