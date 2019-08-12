Log in
Florida Cyber Charter Academy : Kicks Off the 2019-2020 School Year

08/12/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Students at Florida Cyber Charter Academy (FLCCA), an online public charter school, will begin their 2019-2020 school year on August 12th. A full-time, tuition-free academic option, FLCCA is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade across the state.

Combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum led by state-certified teachers, FLCCA provides each student with a personalized learning experience. Students take a full course load across the core subjects of math, science, language arts and history, as well as electives, world languages, and honors courses at the high school level.

“We are thrilled to welcome students to FLCCA for the new school year,” said Dr. Sandra Anthony, Head of School at FLCCA. “Our school’s teachers and staff are committed to each and every student’s academic success.”

From live classes and one-on-one instruction to chat sessions and regular phone calls with learning coaches and family members, dedicated teachers work in close partnership with parents and students to support individual educational goals.

“We are so excited for students to return not only because our teachers are well-positioned to deliver a rigorous academic program but also because all FLCCA staff are united in a common vision of excellence,” says Agnes Aleobua, Director of Academics for FLCCA. “We want all students to achieve academic growth.”

Many families and students are choosing online school because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and all types of students can balance a full academic load along with extracurricular pursuits or any other specialized needs.

Throughout the school year, FLCCA fosters a sense of community through in-person field trips, community service opportunities and social outings, and celebrates graduating seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in the spring. Virtual clubs and student organizations also allow students to further explore their interests together in the online setting.

Families are encouraged to attend an online or in-person information session hosted by the school. To learn more about enrollment and for a schedule of information sessions visit flcca.k12.com, or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Florida Cyber Charter Academy

Florida Cyber Charter Academy (FLCCA) is a full-time, online public school available to students in grades K-12. As part of the Florida public school system, enrollment in FLCCA is tuition-free for Florida students, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about FLCCA, visit flcca.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2019
