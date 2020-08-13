Florida Online School : is Waiting for You

Florida Online School (FLOS), a program of the Hendry County School District, is ready to get back to work providing Florida students with the interactive and engaging learning experience they need during these unprecedented times. Teachers and students in grades K-11 will open their laptops and log on to start the 2020-2021 school year on August 17th.

The first day of school comes amid many families’ education-related concerns during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. FLOS students have access to a robust set of online resources and attend live virtual classes. Teachers regularly communicate with FLOS students and their families via email, phone and during one-on-one meetings online.

With personalized learning tools available for every student, FLOS combines a rigorous curriculum, online instruction, and the support of state-credentialed teachers. Through its career learning program, Destinations Career Academy, participating students can pair a solid academic foundation with applied learning experiences in growing career fields like business, digital arts and communication, computer systems and information technology, and more. The Destination Career Academy also includes opportunities for middle and high school students to experience leadership, community service and competitive events.

“FLOS teachers, staff, and administrators are committed to ensuring that every student can reach their full potential,” said FLOS Head of School Clark Berry. “Our personalized approach to education provides students with the skills and resources they need to grow academically and personally.”

Many families and students are choosing online school because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and all types of students can balance a full academic load along with extracurricular pursuits or any other specialized needs.

Interested students and families are encouraged to attend online information sessions hosted by FLOS. To learn more, visit flos.k12.com or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Florida Online School

Florida Online School is a full-time online public-school program initially serving students in grades K through 11, with the intent of adding 12th grade in subsequent years. As part of the Hendry County District school system, FLOS is tuition-free and gives families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about FLOS, visit flos.k12.com.

