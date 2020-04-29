Log in
High School Students: Prepare for Your Future at Destinations Career Academy at WYVA

04/29/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Beginning in the 2020-2021 academic year, Wyoming Virtual Academy (WYVA), an online public school program of the Niobrara County School District #1 serving students statewide, will offer the Destinations Career Academy for full-time students in grades 9-12. Destinations at WYVA will give students the opportunity to jump start their college and career goals and seek out new experiences while earning a high school diploma.

Destinations at WYVA combines traditional high school coursework with a career technical education. Students will choose from a variety of industry-relevant electives to gain exposure to the in-demand fields of business and information technology, including marketing, communications, programming and digital design.

“With the addition of the Destinations Career Academy at WYVA, we will continue to cultivate the next generation of leaders right here in Wyoming,” said head of school Joe Heywood. “We are committed to providing students across the state with an online learning environment where they can achieve their goals. Whether that means continuing their education after high school, or jumping right into a meaningful career, we’re here to get them ready for their next chapter.”

Of the 55 million U.S. job openings expected through this year, 36 million won’t require a bachelor’s degree​. What’s more, a recent survey of HR decision-makers conducted by Destinations Career Academy showed that when it comes to screening job candidates, having a two- or four-year college degree ranked below “workplace experience in a similar work setting,” “prior industry-relevant work experience,” and “soft skills/professional skills.” Destinations Career Academy at WYVA aims to fill that skills gap, while also giving students a first-hand look at the technical skills needed to join various industries.

WYVA’s online classes are led by credentialed teachers and include opportunities for group projects, project-based learning and one-on-one support from staff. Outside of class, students may choose to participate in virtual clubs and other school activities throughout the year, including membership in national student organizations SkillsUSA and Future Business Leaders of America.

In addition to the career-focused electives, students study the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science and history, as well as world languages, arts, music, and electives. WYVA enables students to advance their education from anywhere with an internet connection in the state of Wyoming.

Enrollment in Destinations Career Academy at WYVA is open for the 2020-2021 school year. To learn more, visit wyva.k12.com or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Wyoming Virtual Academy

Wyoming Virtual Academy (WYVA) is a full-time online public school program of the Niobrara County School District #1 that serves students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. WYVA is tuition-free to Wyoming students and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about WYVA, visit wyva.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2020
