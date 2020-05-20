Log in
Idaho Technical Career Academy : Students are Better Prepared for the Modern Workforce, and Will Celebrate 2020 Graduation with Online Commencement Ceremony

05/20/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Idaho Technical Career Academy (ITCA), an online public school preparing 9th-12th grade students for real workforce experience, and serving Idaho families for the last 6 years, will cap off their school year by celebrating the Class of 2020 in an online commencement ceremony on Friday, May 22 at 2:00 pm.

ITCA is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration.

According to U.S. News & World Report, Idaho is a “hub for many industries…with a growing technology sector.” And this year, ITCA will graduate 25 students who have taken career-focused courses in four in-demand career fields including Agriculture, Business, Health and Human Services, and Information Technology.

Collectively, the class reports having been accepted to colleges and universities across Idaho and beyond, including Utah State University, University of Wisconsin, Montana State University, and Brigham Young University.

“It’s definitely been a unique year for high school students across the country, but ITCA students have an extra advantage of taking specific workforce related classes that will put them on the path to a job in their chosen field,” said ITCA Head of School Monti Pittman. “Our graduates have worked so hard, and we are excited for the opportunity to celebrate with them at their well-deserved graduation.”

Students enroll in virtual school for a number of reasons, including those looking to escape bullying, those looking to get back on track academically, or those looking for an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar classroom setting. ITCA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes every day taught by state-licensed teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Idaho Technical Career Academy 2020 Graduation Ceremony
WHEN: Friday, May 22, 2020, 2:00 PM
CONTACT: For any questions, please contact 208-917-2420

About Idaho Technical Career Academy

Idaho Technical Career Academy (ITCA) is a Cognia-accredited, full-time online public charter school that serves students statewide in grades 9-12. As part of the Idaho public school system, ITCA is tuition-free, and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ITCA, visit http://itca.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2020
