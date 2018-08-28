Idaho Virtual Academy : Set to Kick Off 2018-19 School Year

Students at Idaho
Virtual Academy (IDVA), an online public charter school, will begin
their 2018-19 school year on September 4, simply by turning on their
computers. IDVA begins its 16th year of operation serving Idaho students
statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade.
IDVA provides families and students an alternative to traditional
brick-and-mortar education. Families enroll in public school at home for
a wide variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free
environment and the ability to balance their education with
extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. Combining innovative
technology with a rigorous curriculum led by state-credentialed
teachers, IDVA offers each student a personalized learning experience,
and the online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning
environment while connecting with classmates and teachers from across
the state.
Students in all grade levels take a full course load across the core
subjects of English/language arts, math, science and history, as well as
world languages, art and other electives. IDVA offers a robust K-8
Advanced Learner Program and Advanced Placement® courses for
high school students, who can also earn dual credit through local
colleges and universities. In addition, IDVA offers an accredited
alternative high school program, Vision High School, for students who
meet state qualifications.
IDVA’s dedicated, state-credentialed teachers facilitate lessons during
live, interactive online classes, and interact with students and
families via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions,
building close partnerships with parents and students to support
academic success. Teachers work closely with each student to develop an
Individualized Learning Plan (ILP), allowing for greater support for
students struggling with a topic or skill, or for students to move on
when they have mastered a subject.
“Online education has served my family well,” said Zac McFarland, a
rising senior at IDVA, whose two older sisters also attended the school.
“We have learned life skills like responsibility and independence that
will prepare us for our future, as well as computer skills that are
essential in many career fields. Plus, my teachers are great – they are
always there for you if you need help, even after class.”
In coordination with the local school districts, IDVA students may
participate in extracurricular athletics and activities. In addition,
throughout the school year, IDVA fosters a sense of community through
online interactions and in-person school events. IDVA also celebrates
graduating seniors with in-person commencement ceremonies in the spring.
K12 virtual clubs and student organizations allow students to further
explore their interests together in the online setting.
IDVA is still accepting enrollments for this fall. Interested families
are encouraged to attend online and in-person information sessions
hosted by the school. To learn more, visit idva.k12.com
or download the K12
enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.
About Idaho Virtual Academy
Idaho Virtual Academy (IDVA) is an online public charter school serving
students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the
Idaho public school system, IDVA is tuition-free, giving parents and
families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE:
LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and
online education programs. Learn more at http://idva.k12.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005580/en/