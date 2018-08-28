Idaho Virtual Academy : Set to Kick Off 2018-19 School Year

Students Return to Online Public Charter School on September 4

Students at Idaho Virtual Academy (IDVA), an online public charter school, will begin their 2018-19 school year on September 4, simply by turning on their computers. IDVA begins its 16th year of operation serving Idaho students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade.

IDVA provides families and students an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Families enroll in public school at home for a wide variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment and the ability to balance their education with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. Combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum led by state-credentialed teachers, IDVA offers each student a personalized learning experience, and the online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment while connecting with classmates and teachers from across the state.

Students in all grade levels take a full course load across the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science and history, as well as world languages, art and other electives. IDVA offers a robust K-8 Advanced Learner Program and Advanced Placement® courses for high school students, who can also earn dual credit through local colleges and universities. In addition, IDVA offers an accredited alternative high school program, Vision High School, for students who meet state qualifications.

IDVA’s dedicated, state-credentialed teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, and interact with students and families via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions, building close partnerships with parents and students to support academic success. Teachers work closely with each student to develop an Individualized Learning Plan (ILP), allowing for greater support for students struggling with a topic or skill, or for students to move on when they have mastered a subject.

“Online education has served my family well,” said Zac McFarland, a rising senior at IDVA, whose two older sisters also attended the school. “We have learned life skills like responsibility and independence that will prepare us for our future, as well as computer skills that are essential in many career fields. Plus, my teachers are great – they are always there for you if you need help, even after class.”

In coordination with the local school districts, IDVA students may participate in extracurricular athletics and activities. In addition, throughout the school year, IDVA fosters a sense of community through online interactions and in-person school events. IDVA also celebrates graduating seniors with in-person commencement ceremonies in the spring. K12 virtual clubs and student organizations allow students to further explore their interests together in the online setting.

IDVA is still accepting enrollments for this fall. Interested families are encouraged to attend online and in-person information sessions hosted by the school. To learn more, visit idva.k12.com or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Idaho Virtual Academy

Idaho Virtual Academy (IDVA) is an online public charter school serving students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Idaho public school system, IDVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. Learn more at http://idva.k12.com.

