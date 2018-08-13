Insight School of Kansas : Welcomes Students for 2018-19 School Year

Students Return to Online Public School on August 20

Students at Insight School of Kansas (ISKS), an accredited, full-time online public school program of the Spring Hill Unified School District, will begin the 2018-19 school year on August 20 without needing to leave the house. ISKS is a public school at home option available to students statewide in grades 7-12, as well as qualified adult learners.

Combining innovative technology with an engaging curriculum led by state-certified teachers to provide a personalized learning experience to each student, ISKS offers families and students an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education.

The comprehensive education approach at ISKS focuses on providing students with the academic, social and emotional support needed to succeed in school and beyond. The online learning environment allows students with unique educational needs to work at their own pace within parameters, giving them the ability to progress faster in subjects at which they excel while spending more time on subjects and lessons where they need more help.

“At Insight School of Kansas, we know that within each and every student lies unique talents and boundless potential, ready to be inspired by a quality education,” said Cassandra Barton, head of school at Insight School of Kansas. “We also know that while many students thrive in traditional brick-and-mortar schools, others feel limited by a system that simply does not fit their needs. Learning is truly personal and must be treated that way.”

ISKS serves middle and high school students of all abilities and also provides targeted support for struggling students. Qualified students can also take college courses and earn both college and high school credit at the same time through concurrent enrollment.

In addition, the Adult Learner Program gives those in the Kansas community an opportunity to complete their high school diploma, no matter how long ago or at what point they left school. Students who are past their fifth-year cohort and have not earned a traditional high school diploma have the chance to do so, no matter their age.

The state-certified teachers at ISKS facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes. In addition, the dedicated teachers interact with students and parents via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions, building close partnerships with parents and students to support academic success and ensure families feel supported.

Throughout the school year, ISKS builds a sense of community through in-person field trips, monthly social outings and service learning opportunities. ISKS celebrates the end of the school year with an in-person prom and honors graduating seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in the spring. Virtual clubs and student organizations also allow students to further explore their interests together in the online setting.

ISKS is currently accepting enrollments for the fall. Interested families are encouraged to attend online and in-person information sessions hosted by the school. To learn more, visit ks.insightschools.net or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Insight School of Kansas

Insight School of Kansas (ISKS) is an accredited, full-time online public school program of the Spring Hill Unified School District that serves Kansas students in grades 7-12, as well as adult learners who are past their fifth-year cohort and have not earned a traditional high school diploma. As part of the Kansas public school system, ISKS is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISKS, visit http://ks.insightschools.net.

