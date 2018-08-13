Insight School of Kansas : Welcomes Students for 2018-19 School Year

Students at Insight
School of Kansas (ISKS), an accredited, full-time online public
school program of the Spring Hill Unified School District, will begin
the 2018-19 school year on August 20 without needing to leave the house.
ISKS is a public school at home option available to students statewide
in grades 7-12, as well as qualified adult learners.
Combining innovative technology with an engaging curriculum led by
state-certified teachers to provide a personalized learning experience
to each student, ISKS offers families and students an alternative to
traditional brick-and-mortar education.
The comprehensive education approach at ISKS focuses on providing
students with the academic, social and emotional support needed to
succeed in school and beyond. The online learning environment allows
students with unique educational needs to work at their own pace within
parameters, giving them the ability to progress faster in subjects at
which they excel while spending more time on subjects and lessons where
they need more help.
“At Insight School of Kansas, we know that within each and every student
lies unique talents and boundless potential, ready to be inspired by a
quality education,” said Cassandra Barton, head of school at Insight
School of Kansas. “We also know that while many students thrive in
traditional brick-and-mortar schools, others feel limited by a system
that simply does not fit their needs. Learning is truly personal and
must be treated that way.”
ISKS serves middle and high school students of all abilities and also
provides targeted support for struggling students. Qualified students
can also take college courses and earn both college and high school
credit at the same time through concurrent enrollment.
In addition, the Adult Learner Program gives those in the Kansas
community an opportunity to complete their high school diploma, no
matter how long ago or at what point they left school. Students who are
past their fifth-year cohort and have not earned a traditional high
school diploma have the chance to do so, no matter their age.
The state-certified teachers at ISKS facilitate lessons during live,
interactive online classes. In addition, the dedicated teachers interact
with students and parents via phone, email, web-based classrooms and
online discussions, building close partnerships with parents and
students to support academic success and ensure families feel supported.
Throughout the school year, ISKS builds a sense of community through
in-person field trips, monthly social outings and service learning
opportunities. ISKS celebrates the end of the school year with an
in-person prom and honors graduating seniors with an in-person
commencement ceremony in the spring. Virtual clubs and student
organizations also allow students to further explore their interests
together in the online setting.
ISKS is currently accepting enrollments for the fall. Interested
families are encouraged to attend online and in-person information
sessions hosted by the school. To learn more, visit ks.insightschools.net
or download the K12
enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.
