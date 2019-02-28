Insight School of Oklahoma : Offers Educational Alternative for Grades 7-12

Insight
School of Oklahoma (ISOK), an accredited online public charter
school available tuition-free to students in grades 7-12, is now
accepting enrollment applications for the 2019-2020 school year. ISOK is
an alternative education school that provides students throughout the
state with the opportunity to get back on track with their education,
and plan for college and future careers.
ISOK combines online instruction and the support of experienced teachers
to provide a personalized learning experience for students of every
ability level and at an appropriate pace for their learning style. The
school’s online learning environment allows students to work with
confidence towards their academic goals. Graduates earn a high school
diploma, and those who come to ISOK behind on credits can participate in
the school’s credit
recovery program.
“At ISOK, we understand that students may face a variety of challenges
when it comes to achieving their academic goals,” said Head of School
Sheryl Tatum. “We are committed to providing every student and their
families with the academic, emotional, and social resources they need to
graduate from high school and have a successful future.”
ISOK offers a rigorous curriculum delivered entirely online, and
features block
scheduling, where students can focus on fewer courses at a time in
order to focus efforts each day, receiving support through extended
class sessions and getting real-time help from teachers. The school
offers online programs that allow students to progress faster in
subjects at which they excel, and spend more time on those where they
need additional help.
ISOK’s state-licensed teachers facilitate lessons during live,
interactive online classes. In addition, teachers interact with students
and parents via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online
discussions, building close partnership to ensure families feel
supported and students feel appropriately challenged.
Throughout the year, ISOK high school students participate in weekly
virtual assemblies, building strong relationships with their classmates
and a close community of online learners. The school’s Social
and Emotional Learning program ensures students are ready to learn
and succeed after high school, by boosting self-confidence and building
interpersonal skills. The school’s Family Support Team includes a
licensed social worker and other support personnel to help students set
goals and stay on track.
ISOK invites families to attend online or in-person information sessions
hosted by the school. To learn more about enrollment, and for a schedule
of upcoming events, visit ok.insighschools.net,
follow ISOK
on Facebook, or download the K12
mobile app for iOS and Android devices.
About Insight School of Oklahoma
Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK) is an AdvancEd accredited full-time
online public charter school that serves at-risk students in grades 7-12
throughout the state of Oklahoma. ISOK is recognized by the Oklahoma
State Department of Education as an alternative school and is authorized
by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board. As part of the Oklahoma
public school system, ISOK is tuition-free and gives parents and
families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE:
LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and
online education programs. For more information, visit ok.insightschools.net.
