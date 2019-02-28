Insight School of Oklahoma : Offers Educational Alternative for Grades 7-12

Log in
K12 INC.

(LRN)
02/28/2019 | 10:31am EST

Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK), an accredited online public charter school available tuition-free to students in grades 7-12, is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2019-2020 school year. ISOK is an alternative education school that provides students throughout the state with the opportunity to get back on track with their education, and plan for college and future careers.

ISOK combines online instruction and the support of experienced teachers to provide a personalized learning experience for students of every ability level and at an appropriate pace for their learning style. The school’s online learning environment allows students to work with confidence towards their academic goals. Graduates earn a high school diploma, and those who come to ISOK behind on credits can participate in the school’s credit recovery program.

“At ISOK, we understand that students may face a variety of challenges when it comes to achieving their academic goals,” said Head of School Sheryl Tatum. “We are committed to providing every student and their families with the academic, emotional, and social resources they need to graduate from high school and have a successful future.”

ISOK offers a rigorous curriculum delivered entirely online, and features block scheduling, where students can focus on fewer courses at a time in order to focus efforts each day, receiving support through extended class sessions and getting real-time help from teachers. The school offers online programs that allow students to progress faster in subjects at which they excel, and spend more time on those where they need additional help.

ISOK’s state-licensed teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes. In addition, teachers interact with students and parents via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions, building close partnership to ensure families feel supported and students feel appropriately challenged.

Throughout the year, ISOK high school students participate in weekly virtual assemblies, building strong relationships with their classmates and a close community of online learners. The school’s Social and Emotional Learning program ensures students are ready to learn and succeed after high school, by boosting self-confidence and building interpersonal skills. The school’s Family Support Team includes a licensed social worker and other support personnel to help students set goals and stay on track.

ISOK invites families to attend online or in-person information sessions hosted by the school. To learn more about enrollment, and for a schedule of upcoming events, visit ok.insighschools.net, follow ISOK on Facebook, or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Insight School of Oklahoma

Insight School of Oklahoma (ISOK) is an AdvancEd accredited full-time online public charter school that serves at-risk students in grades 7-12 throughout the state of Oklahoma. ISOK is recognized by the Oklahoma State Department of Education as an alternative school and is authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board. As part of the Oklahoma public school system, ISOK is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information, visit ok.insightschools.net.


© Business Wire 2019
