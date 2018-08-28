Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills : Welcomes Students for 2018-19 School Year

Students Return to Online Public Charter School on September 4

Students at Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills (ISOR-PH), an AdvancED-accredited online public charter school, will begin the 2018-19 school year on September 4, simply by turning on their computers. ISOR-PH, which begins its fourth year of operation, is a public school at home option available to students statewide in grades 7-12.

Combining innovative technology with an engaging curriculum led by state-certified teachers to provide a personalized learning experience to each student, ISOR-PH offers families and students an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education.

“At Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills, we are proud to offer a personalized education that is tailored to each student’s unique needs and goals,” said Tim Jalkanen, head of school at ISOR-PH. “We look forward to welcoming students back for the new school year.”

An innovative middle and high school option for college and technical career-minded students, ISOR-PH offers traditional academic subjects, as well as three career-focused tracks: marketing, information technology and health sciences. These career technical education (CTE) courses give high school students exposure to relevant technical and specialty trade skills, allowing them to explore potential future occupations in high-demand career fields. Successful completion of these courses helps students prepare for industry-recognized certification tests. Together with their teachers and learning coach, middle school students develop an Individualized Learning Plan (ILP) that helps prepare them for their high school pathway.

According to a national survey released by K12 Inc. and Edge Research in 2017, almost 95 percent of Americans agree that high school students should have more opportunities to learn practical, real-world skills. Moreover, 96 percent of parents see CTE as a good option for students who want to start a career immediately after high school, and 88 percent of parents said the same for students who are college-bound.

The state-certified teachers at ISOR-PH facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes. In addition, the dedicated teachers interact with students and parents via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions, building close partnerships with parents and students to support academic success and ensure families feel supported.

Students can also take advantage of ISOR-PH’s quarter-system model. This program enables students to concentrate on just three courses each quarter (typically a nine-week period) and often helps students get back on track and graduate from high school on time.

Throughout the school year, ISOR-PH builds a sense of community through in-person field trips, social outings and service learning opportunities. ISOR-PH also celebrates the end of the school year with an in-person prom and honors graduating seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in the spring. In addition, virtual clubs and student organizations allow students to further explore their interests together in the online setting.

ISOR-PH is currently accepting enrollments for this fall. Interested families are encouraged to attend online information sessions throughout the state. To learn more, visit or-ph.insightschools.net or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills

Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills (ISOR-PH) is a full-time online public charter school serving Oregon students in grades 7-12. As part of the Oregon public school system, ISOR-PH is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISOR-PH, visit http://or-ph.insightschools.net.

