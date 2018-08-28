Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  K12 Inc.    LRN

K12 INC. (LRN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills : Welcomes Students for 2018-19 School Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 10:11pm CEST

Students Return to Online Public Charter School on September 4

Students at Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills (ISOR-PH), an AdvancED-accredited online public charter school, will begin the 2018-19 school year on September 4, simply by turning on their computers. ISOR-PH, which begins its fourth year of operation, is a public school at home option available to students statewide in grades 7-12.

Combining innovative technology with an engaging curriculum led by state-certified teachers to provide a personalized learning experience to each student, ISOR-PH offers families and students an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education.

“At Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills, we are proud to offer a personalized education that is tailored to each student’s unique needs and goals,” said Tim Jalkanen, head of school at ISOR-PH. “We look forward to welcoming students back for the new school year.”

An innovative middle and high school option for college and technical career-minded students, ISOR-PH offers traditional academic subjects, as well as three career-focused tracks: marketing, information technology and health sciences. These career technical education (CTE) courses give high school students exposure to relevant technical and specialty trade skills, allowing them to explore potential future occupations in high-demand career fields. Successful completion of these courses helps students prepare for industry-recognized certification tests. Together with their teachers and learning coach, middle school students develop an Individualized Learning Plan (ILP) that helps prepare them for their high school pathway.

According to a national survey released by K12 Inc. and Edge Research in 2017, almost 95 percent of Americans agree that high school students should have more opportunities to learn practical, real-world skills. Moreover, 96 percent of parents see CTE as a good option for students who want to start a career immediately after high school, and 88 percent of parents said the same for students who are college-bound.

The state-certified teachers at ISOR-PH facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes. In addition, the dedicated teachers interact with students and parents via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions, building close partnerships with parents and students to support academic success and ensure families feel supported.

Students can also take advantage of ISOR-PH’s quarter-system model. This program enables students to concentrate on just three courses each quarter (typically a nine-week period) and often helps students get back on track and graduate from high school on time.

Throughout the school year, ISOR-PH builds a sense of community through in-person field trips, social outings and service learning opportunities. ISOR-PH also celebrates the end of the school year with an in-person prom and honors graduating seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in the spring. In addition, virtual clubs and student organizations allow students to further explore their interests together in the online setting.

ISOR-PH is currently accepting enrollments for this fall. Interested families are encouraged to attend online information sessions throughout the state. To learn more, visit or-ph.insightschools.net or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills

Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills (ISOR-PH) is a full-time online public charter school serving Oregon students in grades 7-12. As part of the Oregon public school system, ISOR-PH is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISOR-PH, visit http://or-ph.insightschools.net.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on K12 INC.
10:11pINSIGHT SCHOOL OF OREGON-PAINTED HIL : Welcomes Students for 2018-19 School Year
BU
07:02pK12 : Oregon Virtual Academy Set to Kick Off 2018-19 School Year
BU
07:01pIDAHO VIRTUAL ACADEMY : Set to Kick Off 2018-19 School Year
BU
07:01pK12 : Insight School of Washington Welcomes Students for 2018-19 School Year
BU
07:01pK12 : ITCA Welcomes Students for 2018-19 School Year
BU
07:01pK12 : Washington Virtual Academy Set to Begin 2018-19 School Year
BU
06:01pPIKES PEAK ONLINE SCHOOL : Welcomes Students for 2018-19 School Year
BU
05:01pGARY DIGITAL ACADEMY : Now Enrolling Students in Grades K-8 for 2018-2019 School..
BU
04:01pIQ ACADEMY MINNESOTA : to Kick off 2018-2019 School Year on September 4
BU
03:32pMICHIGAN GREAT LAKES VIRTUAL ACADEMY : Grows Career Prep Program for the 2018-20..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/11K12 Inc (LRN) CEO Nate Davis on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/08K12 rallies after strong earnings 
08/07K12 beats by $0.10, beats on revenue 
08/06Notable earnings after Tuesday?s close 
07/23K12 Inc. and C2 Education partner to expand accessibility to advanced placeme.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 951 M
EBIT 2019 32,5 M
Net income 2019 24,0 M
Finance 2019 274 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 29,12
P/E ratio 2020 25,69
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Capitalization 689 M
Chart K12 INC.
Duration : Period :
K12 Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K12 INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 21,3 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Jeaho Rhyu CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Guillermo Bron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K12 INC.9.87%689
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)0.17%17 041
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC34.00%5 788
KROTON EDUCACIONAL-43.18%4 091
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC14.97%3 493
BENESSE HOLDINGS INC-9.59%3 344
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.