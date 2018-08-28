Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills : Welcomes Students for 2018-19 School Year

Students at Insight
School of Oregon-Painted Hills (ISOR-PH), an AdvancED-accredited
online public charter school, will begin the 2018-19 school year on
September 4, simply by turning on their computers. ISOR-PH, which begins
its fourth year of operation, is a public school at home option
available to students statewide in grades 7-12.
Combining innovative technology with an engaging curriculum led by
state-certified teachers to provide a personalized learning experience
to each student, ISOR-PH offers families and students an alternative to
traditional brick-and-mortar education.
“At Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills, we are proud to offer a
personalized education that is tailored to each student’s unique needs
and goals,” said Tim Jalkanen, head of school at ISOR-PH. “We look
forward to welcoming students back for the new school year.”
An innovative middle and high school option for college and technical
career-minded students, ISOR-PH offers traditional academic subjects, as
well as three career-focused tracks: marketing, information technology
and health sciences. These career technical education (CTE) courses give
high school students exposure to relevant technical and specialty trade
skills, allowing them to explore potential future occupations in
high-demand career fields. Successful completion of these courses helps
students prepare for industry-recognized certification tests. Together
with their teachers and learning coach, middle school students develop
an Individualized Learning Plan (ILP) that helps prepare them for their
high school pathway.
According to a national
survey released by K12 Inc. and Edge Research in 2017, almost 95
percent of Americans agree that high school students should have more
opportunities to learn practical, real-world skills. Moreover, 96
percent of parents see CTE as a good option for students who want to
start a career immediately after high school, and 88 percent of parents
said the same for students who are college-bound.
The state-certified teachers at ISOR-PH facilitate lessons during live,
interactive online classes. In addition, the dedicated teachers interact
with students and parents via phone, email, web-based classrooms and
online discussions, building close partnerships with parents and
students to support academic success and ensure families feel supported.
Students can also take advantage of ISOR-PH’s quarter-system model. This
program enables students to concentrate on just three courses each
quarter (typically a nine-week period) and often helps students get back
on track and graduate from high school on time.
Throughout the school year, ISOR-PH builds a sense of community through
in-person field trips, social outings and service learning
opportunities. ISOR-PH also celebrates the end of the school year with
an in-person prom and honors graduating seniors with an in-person
commencement ceremony in the spring. In addition, virtual clubs and
student organizations allow students to further explore their interests
together in the online setting.
ISOR-PH is currently accepting enrollments for this fall. Interested
families are encouraged to attend online information sessions throughout
the state. To learn more, visit
or-ph.insightschools.net or download the K12
enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.
About Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills
Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills (ISOR-PH) is a full-time online
public charter school serving Oregon students in grades 7-12. As part of
the Oregon public school system, ISOR-PH is tuition-free, giving parents
and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc.
(NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary
curriculum and online education programs. For more information about
ISOR-PH, visit http://or-ph.insightschools.net.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005814/en/