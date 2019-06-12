Insight School of Washington : to Celebrate the Class of 2019 on June 15

Insight
School of Washington (ISWA), an accredited online public school
program of Quillayute Valley School District, will celebrate the 409
members of the Class of 2019 at an in-person commencement ceremony on
Saturday, June 15 at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center.
“Congratulations to the Insight School of Washington Class of 2019,”
said Cecily Kiester, Head of School. “It has been an honor to provide
you and your families with the option to receive an online education.
You should be proud of the hard work you put into reaching this
important milestone, and I look forward to seeing all that you will
achieve.”
Members of the class will enroll in two- and four-year colleges and
universities across the region, begin military service or enter the
full-time workforce.
A tuition-free public school program for students in grades 9-12
statewide, ISWA offers high school students an online education option.
Virtual classes and live online learning sessions are led by
state-licensed teachers. ISWA creates a personalized educational
experience for students to ensure their success leading up to and after
earning their high school diploma.
Quillayute Valley School District Superintendent Diana Reaume will
deliver the keynote address.
Media are invited to attend the graduation. Ms. Kiester, Ms. Reaume,
ISWA staff and members of the graduating class will be available for
interviews. Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:
WHAT: Insight School of Washington 2019 Graduation Ceremony
WHEN:
Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. PDT
WHERE: Greater
Tacoma Convention Center, 1500 Commerce Street, Tacoma, WA 98402
About Insight School of Washington
Insight School of Washington (ISWA) is a full-time online public school
program of the Quillayute Valley School District serving Washington
students in grades 9-12. As a public school, ISWA is tuition-free and
gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc.
(NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary
curriculum and online education programs. For more information about
ISWA, visit wa.insightschools.net.
