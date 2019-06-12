Insight School of Washington : to Celebrate the Class of 2019 on June 15

Online School Honors Graduates with In-Person Celebration

Insight School of Washington (ISWA), an accredited online public school program of Quillayute Valley School District, will celebrate the 409 members of the Class of 2019 at an in-person commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 15 at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center.

“Congratulations to the Insight School of Washington Class of 2019,” said Cecily Kiester, Head of School. “It has been an honor to provide you and your families with the option to receive an online education. You should be proud of the hard work you put into reaching this important milestone, and I look forward to seeing all that you will achieve.”

Members of the class will enroll in two- and four-year colleges and universities across the region, begin military service or enter the full-time workforce.

A tuition-free public school program for students in grades 9-12 statewide, ISWA offers high school students an online education option. Virtual classes and live online learning sessions are led by state-licensed teachers. ISWA creates a personalized educational experience for students to ensure their success leading up to and after earning their high school diploma.

Quillayute Valley School District Superintendent Diana Reaume will deliver the keynote address.

Media are invited to attend the graduation. Ms. Kiester, Ms. Reaume, ISWA staff and members of the graduating class will be available for interviews. Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Insight School of Washington 2019 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. PDT

WHERE: Greater Tacoma Convention Center, 1500 Commerce Street, Tacoma, WA 98402

About Insight School of Washington

Insight School of Washington (ISWA) is a full-time online public school program of the Quillayute Valley School District serving Washington students in grades 9-12. As a public school, ISWA is tuition-free and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISWA, visit wa.insightschools.net.

