Insight Schools of California : Now Accepting Enrollment for 2019-20 School Year

High school students looking for an alternative to brick-and-mortar school are invited to enroll in Insight Schools of California (ISCA). The full-time online public charter schools are now accepting enrollment applications for the 2019-20 school year.

ISCA serves students in grades 9-12 who reside in many counties in California, including Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, Contra Costa, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Tulare and Ventura.

“At Insight Schools of California, we are committed to helping students turn struggle into success,” said ISCA head of school Kimberly Odom. “We offer academic, social, and emotional programs and resources that meet students at their point of need and give them the support they deserve.”

Experienced state-certified teachers and professional school counselors at ISCA assess where students need the most academic support. Then, they work closely with them and their families to create personalized learning plans that reflect each student’s unique academic needs, interests, and future goals.

In addition to the academic focus, ISCA also offers a Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) program, which helps students build their self-confidence and hone their interpersonal skills. During the school year, students meet twice a week in online advisory sessions to discuss the barriers that inhibit their success. The goal is to create a sense of belonging and equip students with the skills they need to make responsible choices.

Students can also take advantage of ISCA’s quarter-system model. The program enables students to concentrate on just three courses each quarter (typically a nine-week period) and often helps students get back on track to graduate from high school on time.

For more information and to see a complete list of in-person and online information sessions, please visit http://ca.insightschools.net.

