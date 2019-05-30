Log in
Iowa Virtual Academy : to Hold Commencement Ceremony June 1

05/30/2019

Online School Honors Class of 2019 with In-Person Celebration

Iowa Virtual Academy (IAVA) will celebrate the 25 members of the Class of 2019 with an in-person commencement ceremony in Iowa City on Saturday, June 1. An accredited, tuition-free online public school program of the Clayton Ridge Community School District, IAVA is available to students in grades K-12 across the state.

Iowa Senator Mark Lofgren (District 46) will deliver the keynote address to graduates and their assembled guests.

“Congratulations to the Iowa Virtual Academy Class of 2019,” said Senator Lofgren. “You have undoubtedly faced many challenges along the way, but your hard work and determination, along with the support of your teachers, family and friends, have kept you moving towards this important achievement.”

IAVA graduates earn their high school diplomas in a personalized learning environment. Following graduation, members of the Class of 2019 will enroll in two- and four-year colleges and universities, enter military service, or join the full-time workforce.

IAVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives, and attend live virtual classes taught by state-licensed teachers. IAVA also offers field trips and social outings to foster a sense of school community, such as this annual graduation celebration.

Media are invited to attend the ceremony, where IAVA staff and graduating seniors will be available for interviews. Details of the ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Iowa Virtual Academy Class of 2019 Graduation Ceremony
WHEN: Saturday, June 1, 2019 – 1:00 p.m. CDT
WHERE: Clarion Hotel Highlander Conference Center, 2525 N. Dodge Street, Iowa City, IA 52245

About Iowa Virtual Academy

Iowa Virtual Academy is an online public school program of the Clayton Ridge Community School district that serves Iowa students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Iowa public school system, IAVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. Iowa Virtual Academy’s personalized approach gives Iowa students the chance to learn in the ways that are right for them. To learn more, visit iava.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2019
