Iowa Virtual Academy : to Hold Commencement Ceremony June 1

Iowa
Virtual Academy (IAVA) will celebrate the 25 members of the Class of
2019 with an in-person commencement ceremony in Iowa City on Saturday,
June 1. An accredited, tuition-free online public school program of the
Clayton Ridge Community School District, IAVA is available to students
in grades K-12 across the state.
Iowa Senator Mark Lofgren (District 46) will deliver the keynote address
to graduates and their assembled guests.
“Congratulations to the Iowa Virtual Academy Class of 2019,” said
Senator Lofgren. “You have undoubtedly faced many challenges along the
way, but your hard work and determination, along with the support of
your teachers, family and friends, have kept you moving towards this
important achievement.”
IAVA graduates earn their high school diplomas in a personalized
learning environment. Following graduation, members of the Class of 2019
will enroll in two- and four-year colleges and universities, enter
military service, or join the full-time workforce.
IAVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and
a host of electives, and attend live virtual classes taught by
state-licensed teachers. IAVA also offers field trips and social outings
to foster a sense of school community, such as this annual graduation
celebration.
Media are invited to attend the ceremony, where IAVA staff and
graduating seniors will be available for interviews. Details of the
ceremony are as follows:
WHAT: Iowa Virtual Academy Class of 2019 Graduation Ceremony
WHEN:
Saturday, June 1, 2019 – 1:00 p.m. CDT
WHERE: Clarion
Hotel Highlander Conference Center, 2525 N. Dodge Street, Iowa City, IA
52245
About Iowa Virtual Academy
Iowa Virtual Academy is an online public school program of the Clayton
Ridge Community School district that serves Iowa students in
kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Iowa public school
system, IAVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to
access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s
leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education
programs. Iowa Virtual Academy’s personalized approach gives Iowa
students the chance to learn in the ways that are right for them. To
learn more, visit iava.k12.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005776/en/