Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  K12 Inc.    LRN

K12 INC.

(LRN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

K12 : Arizona Virtual Academy Holds First Annual Poetry Contest and Award Ceremony

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 01:48pm EST

Uncovering the mind of a child is like discovering treasure - you just don't know what you will find. Teachers at Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA) tapped right into that discovery during the school's first poetry contest and awards ceremony.

Hosted by AZVA's Reaching Intellectual Success and Excellence (RISE) Program for gifted students, the contest invited all AZVA students in grades K-8 to participate, by submitting either a structured or free form poem in topic areas open to their imagination. Winners were invited to read their poems at an in-person awards ceremony hosted in Phoenix.

Drawing inspirations from various subjects, students delved into subject matters ranging from self-awareness to their favorite pastimes, passions, and holidays.

AZVA teacher Becky Cuperus said she was 'overwhelmed' by the creativity of the students.

'One student wrote about her journey to finding herself and who she wants to become. Another wrote about the joy she feels each morning when she wakes to the sun shining, signifying the beginning of a new day, a new chance, a new beginning,' said Cuperus. 'These are children, yet they wrote as you would expect from much older individuals.'

Cuperus even recalls one parent thanking her for the opportunity to see how much her child loved poetry. 'They never knew that about her,' said Cuperus.

For some students, the poetry contest was an opportunity to step out of their comfort zone, while for others it was a chance to express themselves in ways they had never done before.

A committee of four teachers selected first, second, and third place winners from the different grade levels. An overall 'Best of Show' was also chosen for each grade group: K-2, 3-5, and 6-8. With creativity as the focus, judges also determined whether the poems evoked emotion, had a clear defined voice, and explored other technical conventions of poetry.

During the award ceremony, winning poems were read by each student with their peers, parents, and learning coaches in attendance.

Students of winning poems were also happy to find out that their poems would be entered into the Poetic Power National Poetry Contest for the chance to win prizes and become a published author.

'We hope this event will grow next year and other K12-powered schools will initiate and promote a poetry contest in the future,' said AZVA Gifted Program Manager and Title I Coordinator Bouchra Bouanani.

The winners of the competition are listed below:

NAME GRADE

Josiah P. 1st Grade
Mona S. 4th Grade
Mikolas S. 4th Grade
Rosie G. 5th Grade
McKayla B. 6th Grade
Sunshine M. 7th Grade
Elizabeth M. 8th Grade

NAME GRADE

Ayah B. 6th Grade
Fyora O. 6th Grade
Carmen C. 8th Grade

NAME GRADE

Brianne S. 6th Grade
Lucca S. 6th Grade

NAME GRADE BAND

Josiah P. K-2
Rosie G. 3-5
Elizabeth M. 6-8

To learn more about the Arizona Virtual Academy, visit https://azva.k12.com/

Disclaimer

K12 Inc. published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 18:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on K12 INC.
01:48pK12 : Arizona Virtual Academy Holds First Annual Poetry Contest and Award Ceremo..
PU
02/22K12 : Hosts 2nd Annual Grow Emerging Leader Summit
PU
02/20K12 INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, F..
AQ
02/20K12 : Robert L. Cohen Joins K12 Inc. Board of Directors
BU
02/15K12 : Online School Helps This Student Surfer Compete and Learn
PU
02/15SURFING THE WEB AND THE WAVES : How Online School Helps This Student Compete and..
PU
02/14K12 : iQ Academy Invites Los Angeles Students to Enroll for 2019-20 School Year
BU
02/14INSIGHT SCHOOLS OF CALIFORNIA : Now Accepting Enrollment for 2019-20 School Year
BU
02/14CALIFORNIA VIRTUAL ACADEMIES : Invites Students to Enroll for 2019-20 School Yea..
BU
02/13K12 : NCVA Student Makes Time to Serve Others
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 007 M
EBIT 2019 41,8 M
Net income 2019 32,1 M
Finance 2019 243 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 41,44
P/E ratio 2020 37,97
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
Capitalization 1 321 M
Chart K12 INC.
Duration : Period :
K12 Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K12 INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 29,8 $
Spread / Average Target -9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Jeaho Rhyu CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Guillermo Bron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K12 INC.32.47%1 321
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)27.32%19 271
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC22.08%5 662
KROTON EDUCACIONAL27.40%5 003
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC-2.43%3 331
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LTD--.--%3 212
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.