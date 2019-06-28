K12 : Celebrating the Class of 2019

There's something in the air, and no it's not allergy season. But it is causing a lot of tears for some - tears of joy that is. Why? Because it's graduation season!

Across the nation, thousands of graduates from K12-powered schools, and their families, celebrated graduation. Before these students begin the next chapter in their lives, K12 wanted to recognize this important milestone in some fun ways.

Graduation is always a momentous occasion but for online students, it's even more unique. For many students who attend school online, graduation is often both the first and last time that they get to meet their classmates. After working together for years in a virtual classroom, getting the chance to don their cap and gown and stride across the stage together in acceptance of their diplomas is a moment they will never forget.

Throughout the country, nearly 60 in-person graduation ceremonies were held by K12-powered schools, graduating a total of 8,470 from the Class of 2019. In celebratory fashion, K12 made it its mission to celebrate their graduates by honoring the hard work and dedication of its students and the role many others played in their success.

K12 staff celebrated by signing individual graduation cards and wishing the graduates all the best in their future endeavors. A banner decorating contest was held to cheer on the graduates, with the winning banner going to members of the Finance & Corporate Communications Team. And, to round out the celebration, a graduation picnic was held at the corporate office in Herndon.

These were just some of the highlights. Check out some of the photos from our month-long celebration!

You can find great coverage of our graduates in numerous states by checking the K12 newsroom. And you can also see the graduation celebrations on social media by searching for #K12CelebratesGrads