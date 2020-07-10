K12 : Clarksville Community Schools Continue to Lead the Way with Launch of Indiana Gateway Digital Academy

The Clarksville Community School Corporation, which manages all Clarksville Community Schools in Southern Indiana, announced today that it has partnered with K12 Inc. to open the Indiana Gateway Digital Academy (INGDA), a new statewide online public school.

The school received approval from the Indiana Department of Education and will serve students in all 92 counties across the state. It will help students in grades K-11 in its first year and expand to offer additional grades in subsequent years. The 2020-2021 school year starts on August 6 and Gateway is now accepting enrollments.

“The end of the 2020 school year was like nothing we’ve ever seen before in this country,” said Dr. Brian Allred, Assistant Superintendent for Clarksville Community Schools. “We have to find innovative new ways to teach Indiana’s children and this is a great step forward. Clarksville is dedicated to providing top-notch programming that will never leave any student behind. Just like our tagline says, we may be a small school community, but we want our students to have big opportunities.”

All Gateway students will have access to a robust curriculum and can attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified online teachers. Students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts, history, and a host of electives including world languages. Teachers regularly communicate with students and their families via email, phone, and during one-on-one meetings.

“This is an exciting new opportunity for us to help serve the families of Indiana that may be looking for a change in the middle of a pandemic,” said Kevin P. Chavous, K12’s President of Academics, Policy, and Schools. “We know that Clarksville will be a leader in providing online educational opportunities for families in need and we look forward to this new partnership.”

For information on curriculum, the school year calendar, and job opportunities, please visit ingda.k12.com/.

Indiana Gateway Digital Academy (INGDA) is an online public-school program of the Clarksville Community School Corporation that serves students in grades K-11, which uses curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. INGDA’s individualized approach gives Indiana students the chance to learn in the ways that are right for them. For more about INGDA, visit ingda.k12.com/.

Clarksville Community Schools Corp. has been working to meet the needs of every student since its 1955 founding. Situated in the heart of Clarksville, CCSC is a district that embraces its neighborhood identity while bringing all the resources and amenities common in larger school districts to all students.

