K12 : Colorado Destinations Career Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony on May 31

05/31/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Class of 2019 to be Honored at In-Person Ceremony

Destinations Career Academy of Colorado (CODCA), that state’s first full-time online career readiness education program, will celebrate the 47 members of the Class of 2019 at an in-person commencement ceremony on Friday, May 31 at the Kenneth King Academic & Performing Arts Center at the University of Colorado in Denver.

“Graduation marks such an exciting time for our students and their families,” said Teri Cady, CODCA’s head of school. “They begin here with unique needs and goals, and it has been an honor to provide a learning environment that not only meets them where they are, but encourages them to work hard towards a successful future.”

CODCA graduates earn their high school diplomas in a personalized learning environment. Following graduation, members of the Class of 2019 will enroll in two- and four-year colleges and universities, enter military service, or join the full-time workforce.

Members of the class report having been accepted to a number of higher education institutions, including: Arizona State University, Colorado State University, Front Range Community College, Red Rocks Community College, and the University of Colorado.

CODCA students access a robust online curriculum, and attend live virtual classes taught by state-licensed teachers. Through its focus on career readiness, CODCA prepares students in grades 6-12 for college and careers in in-demand fields of Agriculture; Business; Health and Human Services; Information Technology; and Manufacturing and the Trades. Students are introduced to specialty skills in online courses, and can choose to go on to take exams for industry-recognized credentials.

Dr. Shaun McAlmont, President of Career Readiness Education at K12 Inc. will address the graduates and their assembled guests.

“As CODCA’s Class of 2019 prepares to take on the next chapter in their lives, the opportunities ahead of these young men and women are boundless,” said Dr. McAlmont. “The online learning environment has allowed them to fully participate in shaping their futures, and has prepared them for a lifetime of learning, whatever they choose to do next.”

Media are invited to attend the ceremony. Ms. Cady and Dr. McAlmont, along with members of the graduating class, will be available for interviews.

Details of the ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Destinations Career Academy of Colorado 2019 Graduation Ceremony
WHEN: Friday, May 31, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. MDT
WHERE: Kenneth King Academic & Performing Arts Center, University of Colorado at Denver, 855 Lawrence Way, Denver, CO 80204

About Destinations Career Academy of Colorado

Destinations Career Academy of Colorado (CODCA) is an accredited, full-time online public school program of the Julesburg School District that serves Colorado students in grades 9-12. As part of the Colorado public school system, CODCA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about CODCA, visit codca.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2019
