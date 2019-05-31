K12 : Colorado Destinations Career Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony on May 31

Destinations
Career Academy of Colorado (CODCA), that state’s first full-time
online career readiness education program, will celebrate the 47 members
of the Class of 2019 at an in-person commencement ceremony on Friday,
May 31 at the Kenneth King Academic & Performing Arts Center at the
University of Colorado in Denver.
“Graduation marks such an exciting time for our students and their
families,” said Teri Cady, CODCA’s head of school. “They begin here with
unique needs and goals, and it has been an honor to provide a learning
environment that not only meets them where they are, but encourages them
to work hard towards a successful future.”
CODCA graduates earn their high school diplomas in a personalized
learning environment. Following graduation, members of the Class of 2019
will enroll in two- and four-year colleges and universities, enter
military service, or join the full-time workforce.
Members of the class report having been accepted to a number of higher
education institutions, including: Arizona State University, Colorado
State University, Front Range Community College, Red Rocks Community
College, and the University of Colorado.
CODCA students access a robust online curriculum, and attend live
virtual classes taught by state-licensed teachers. Through its focus on career
readiness, CODCA prepares students in grades 6-12 for college and
careers in in-demand fields of Agriculture; Business; Health and Human
Services; Information Technology; and Manufacturing and the Trades.
Students are introduced to specialty skills in online courses, and can
choose to go on to take exams for industry-recognized credentials.
Dr. Shaun McAlmont, President of Career Readiness Education at K12
Inc. will address the graduates and their assembled guests.
“As CODCA’s Class of 2019 prepares to take on the next chapter in their
lives, the opportunities ahead of these young men and women are
boundless,” said Dr. McAlmont. “The online learning environment has
allowed them to fully participate in shaping their futures, and has
prepared them for a lifetime of learning, whatever they choose to do
next.”
Media are invited to attend the ceremony. Ms. Cady and Dr. McAlmont,
along with members of the graduating class, will be available for
interviews.
Details of the ceremony are as follows:
WHAT: Destinations Career Academy of Colorado 2019 Graduation
Ceremony
WHEN: Friday, May 31, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. MDT
WHERE:
Kenneth King Academic & Performing Arts Center, University of
Colorado at Denver, 855 Lawrence Way, Denver, CO 80204
About Destinations Career Academy of Colorado
Destinations
Career Academy of Colorado (CODCA) is an accredited, full-time
online public school program of the Julesburg School District that
serves Colorado students in grades 9-12. As part of the Colorado public
school system, CODCA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the
choice to access the curriculum provided by K12
Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary
curriculum and online education programs. For more information about
CODCA, visit codca.k12.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005057/en/