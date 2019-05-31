K12 : Colorado Preparatory Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony on May 31

Class of 2019 to be Honored at In-Person Ceremony

Colorado Preparatory Academy (CPA) will celebrate the 81 members of the Class of 2019 at an in-person commencement on Friday, May 31 at the Kenneth King Academic & Performing Arts Center in Denver. CPA serves students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade, and graduating seniors earn a high school diploma.

Colorado Representative Bri Buentello (House District 47) will address the graduates on Friday.

“Congratulations to the Class of 2019,” said Representative Buentello. “You should be proud of all you have accomplished. Ahead of you lies endless opportunity, and your online education at Colorado Preparatory Academy has set you up for continued success.”

Collectively, members of the class report having been offered more than $400,000 in scholarships and post-secondary education awards, and report having been accepted to a number of higher education institutions, including: Front Range Community College, Pueblo Community College, Texas Christian University, and several University of Colorado campuses.

The school provides programs specifically for advanced learners. College-minded students can choose from a broad range of courses in order to gain a competitive edge for the future and discover their path after high school. CPA also gives students the opportunity to earn college credit while still in high school.

Dr. Shaun E. McAlmont, President of Career Readiness Education at K12 Inc. will also address the graduates and their assembled guests.

Media are invited to attend the ceremony. Dr. McAlmont, CPA staff and graduates will be available for interviews. Details of the ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Colorado Preparatory Academy 2019 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Friday, May 31, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. MDT

WHERE: Kenneth King Academic & Performing Arts Center, University of Colorado at Denver, 855 Lawrence Way, Denver, CO 80204

About Colorado Preparatory Academy

Colorado Preparatory Academy (CPA) is an accredited, full-time online public school program of the Colorado Digital Board of Cooperative Education Services that serves Colorado students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Colorado public school system, CPA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about CPA, visit cpa.k12.com.

