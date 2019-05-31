K12 : Colorado Preparatory Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony on May 31

Colorado
Preparatory Academy (CPA) will celebrate the 81 members of the Class
of 2019 at an in-person commencement on Friday, May 31 at the Kenneth
King Academic & Performing Arts Center in Denver. CPA serves students
statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade, and graduating seniors
earn a high school diploma.
Colorado Representative Bri Buentello (House District 47) will address
the graduates on Friday.
“Congratulations to the Class of 2019,” said Representative Buentello.
“You should be proud of all you have accomplished. Ahead of you lies
endless opportunity, and your online education at Colorado Preparatory
Academy has set you up for continued success.”
Collectively, members of the class report having been offered more than
$400,000 in scholarships and post-secondary education awards, and report
having been accepted to a number of higher education institutions,
including: Front Range Community College, Pueblo Community College,
Texas Christian University, and several University of Colorado campuses.
The school provides programs specifically for advanced learners.
College-minded students can choose from a broad range of courses in
order to gain a competitive edge for the future and discover their path
after high school. CPA also gives students the opportunity to earn
college credit while still in high school.
Dr. Shaun E. McAlmont, President of Career Readiness Education at K12
Inc. will also address the graduates and their assembled guests.
Media are invited to attend the ceremony. Dr. McAlmont, CPA staff and
graduates will be available for interviews. Details of the ceremony are
as follows:
WHAT: Colorado Preparatory Academy 2019 Graduation Ceremony
WHEN:
Friday, May 31, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. MDT
WHERE: Kenneth
King Academic & Performing Arts Center, University of Colorado at
Denver, 855 Lawrence Way, Denver, CO 80204
About Colorado Preparatory Academy
Colorado
Preparatory Academy (CPA) is an accredited, full-time online public
school program of the Colorado Digital Board of Cooperative Education
Services that serves Colorado students statewide in kindergarten through
12th grade. As part of the Colorado public school system, CPA is
tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the
curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading
provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs.
For more information about CPA, visit cpa.k12.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005064/en/