K12 : Destinations Career Academy of Colorado Opens Enrollments for the 2019-2020 School Year

Career Academy of Colorado (CODCA), an accredited, full-time online
public school program, is now accepting enrollment applications for the
2019-2020 school year. CODCA is the state’s first full-time, online
career readiness program approved by the Colorado Community College
System (CCCS). CODCA offers families statewide a tuition-free
alternative to brick-and-mortar school, with a goal of preparing
students in grades 9 through 12 for careers and college.
“At CODCA, we are committed to setting our students up for success,
beginning with a learning environment that meets their needs,” said Head
of School Teri Cady. “With our online learning platform and dedicated
staff, we can give our students the space to explore future career
options, and give them a competitive edge on their futures.”
CODCA combines online instruction, rigorous curriculum and the support
of state-certified teachers to provide a personalized learning
experience for each student. Through CODCA’s career
readiness curriculum, students can discover future career options in
six fields: agriculture, business and marketing, education and teacher
training, health care, information technology, and STEM. CODCA is the
first online school in the state to receive the top level of approval
from the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education
for its business, marketing, health science, STEM and computer
programming pathways.
According to a 2017
survey by K12 Inc. and Edge Research, three out of four parents say
middle and high school is the best time for students to start exploring
career paths, and nine out of ten adults surveyed agree that the U.S.
needs more career technical education to prepare students for the jobs
of today and tomorrow.
In addition to their career readiness courses, students take a full
course load in the core subjects of English language arts, math,
science, history and world languages; Advanced Placement®
courses are also available.
Outside of class, CODCA fosters a sense of community through in-person
gatherings, field trips and service learning opportunities. Graduating
seniors are celebrated at an annual in-person commencement ceremony, and
students participate in a variety of clubs and organizations throughout
the year. Through participation in groups such as SkillsUSA, a national
career and technical student organization, students have many
opportunities to grow leadership skills and form friendships.
CODCA is now accepting enrollments for the 2019-2020 school year.
Families are encouraged to attend online and in-person information
sessions hosted by the school. To learn more, visit codca.k12.com or
download the K12
mobile app for iOS and Android devices.
About Destinations Career Academy of Colorado
Destinations Career Academy of Colorado (CODCA) is an accredited,
full-time online public school program of the Julesburg School District
that serves Colorado students in grades 9-12. As part of the Colorado
public school system, CODCA is tuition-free, giving parents and families
the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN),
the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online
education programs. For more information about CODCA, visit codca.k12.com.
