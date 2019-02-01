K12 : Destinations Career Academy of Colorado Opens Enrollments for the 2019-2020 School Year

Log in
02/01/2019 | 11:01am EST

Destinations Career Academy of Colorado (CODCA), an accredited, full-time online public school program, is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2019-2020 school year. CODCA is the state’s first full-time, online career readiness program approved by the Colorado Community College System (CCCS). CODCA offers families statewide a tuition-free alternative to brick-and-mortar school, with a goal of preparing students in grades 9 through 12 for careers and college.

“At CODCA, we are committed to setting our students up for success, beginning with a learning environment that meets their needs,” said Head of School Teri Cady. “With our online learning platform and dedicated staff, we can give our students the space to explore future career options, and give them a competitive edge on their futures.”

CODCA combines online instruction, rigorous curriculum and the support of state-certified teachers to provide a personalized learning experience for each student. Through CODCA’s career readiness curriculum, students can discover future career options in six fields: agriculture, business and marketing, education and teacher training, health care, information technology, and STEM. CODCA is the first online school in the state to receive the top level of approval from the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education for its business, marketing, health science, STEM and computer programming pathways.

According to a 2017 survey by K12 Inc. and Edge Research, three out of four parents say middle and high school is the best time for students to start exploring career paths, and nine out of ten adults surveyed agree that the U.S. needs more career technical education to prepare students for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

In addition to their career readiness courses, students take a full course load in the core subjects of English language arts, math, science, history and world languages; Advanced Placement® courses are also available.

Outside of class, CODCA fosters a sense of community through in-person gatherings, field trips and service learning opportunities. Graduating seniors are celebrated at an annual in-person commencement ceremony, and students participate in a variety of clubs and organizations throughout the year. Through participation in groups such as SkillsUSA, a national career and technical student organization, students have many opportunities to grow leadership skills and form friendships.

CODCA is now accepting enrollments for the 2019-2020 school year. Families are encouraged to attend online and in-person information sessions hosted by the school. To learn more, visit codca.k12.com or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Destinations Career Academy of Colorado

Destinations Career Academy of Colorado (CODCA) is an accredited, full-time online public school program of the Julesburg School District that serves Colorado students in grades 9-12. As part of the Colorado public school system, CODCA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about CODCA, visit codca.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2019
