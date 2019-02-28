Log in
K12 : Florida Cyber Charter Academy Invites Students to Enroll for 2019-20 School Year

0
02/28/2019 | 01:46pm EST

Florida Cyber Charter Academy (FLCCA), an online public charter school, is now accepting applications for enrollment for the 2019-20 school year. FLCCA serves students in kindergarten through 12th grade across the state.

FLCCA offers a personalized learning experience that meets students at their point of need. The school combines online instruction, a rigorous curriculum, and the support of state-certified teachers who help students excel in the classroom and prepare for post-graduation success.

“At FLCCA, we believe that every child can succeed. Each simply needs the ‘just right’ fit of when, how and where,” said Dr. Sandra Anthony, head of school at FLCCA. “At FLCCA, we have high expectations for our students and even higher expectations for our staff to make growth and show achievement year over year. We work closely with our families to ensure their children are excited about learning and that they have the skills they need to thrive in the classroom and beyond.”

FLCCA’s engaging curriculum includes the core subjects of math, science, language arts, history, art and music. Electives include world languages, as well as high school honors and Advanced Placement® courses. Teachers at FLCCA interact with students and their families via email, phone, web-based classrooms and live online discussions. Teachers also develop a personalized learning plan for each student that is mapped to their individual educational goals.

FLCCA also offers opportunities for students to connect with their classmates through online clubs, in-person field trips and social events, and service learning outings to foster a sense of school community, including an in-person graduation ceremony in the spring.

Families are encouraged to attend an in-person or online information session hosted by the school. For more information on how to enroll, and for a schedule of upcoming events, visit flcca.k12.com.

About Florida Cyber Charter Academy

Florida Cyber Charter Academy (FLCCA) is a full-time, online public school available to students in grades K-12. As part of the Florida public school system, enrollment in FLCCA is tuition-free for Florida students and gives families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about FLCCA, visit flcca.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2019
