K12 : Gary Digital Academy Ready to Kick Off 2019-2020 School Year

Students and teachers at the Gary Digital Academy (GDA) are getting ready to log on and start the 2019-2020 school year on August 8.

GDA is a tuition-free, full-time public-school program of the Gary Community School Corporation, and will offer students in K through 9 a blended program where they will participate in twice-weekly in-person instruction at the GDA Learning Center in the Gary Area Career Center. The remainder of the week students will attend online instructional sessions and complete learning activities.

Outside of the virtual classroom, classes at the Gary Area Career Center will allow students to develop connections with their teachers and classmates. Depending on the type of supports needed for the student, additional on-site days will be available. Throughout the year, field trips and social outings will contribute to the sense of school community, and virtual clubs and student organizations will give GDA students a platform to further explore interests together in the online setting.

While working towards their high school diplomas, GDA students have the benefit being exposed to Career and Readiness exploratory courses, allowing them to discover exciting options for their future in a variety of fields. GDA has a dedicated CTE coordinator to assist students with finding educational opportunities outside of the classroom setting and connecting them to resources which are aligned with their career and educational goals.

By combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum led by Indiana-certified teachers, GDA aims to provide each student with a quality blended education experience that meets their needs and supports their academic goals. Advisors are also assigned to students to provide wrap-around services as well as ensure students have the resources needed to be successful in a blended environment.

“GDA’s rigorous personalized learning approach and blended school model offers students and families the opportunity to truly expand their educational experience,” said Tina Walker, Head of School for GDA. “GDA looks forward to welcoming new and returning students for the 19-20 school year.”

Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to balance their education with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. GDA’s blended approach with both online and in-person instruction will give students a learning option that is right for them.

For information about enrollment, families are encouraged to visit gda.k12.com, and download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Gary Digital Academy

Gary Digital Academy is an online public-school program of the Gary Community School Corporation, serving students in grades K-9. GDA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs, while also attending in-person class sessions in the Gary area. For more information about GDA, visit gda.k12.com.

About K12

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) takes a personalized approach to education by removing barriers to learning, reaching students where they are, and providing innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to charter schools, public school districts, private schools, and families. In total, this work serves more than 70 public and private schools, more than 2,000 school districts, and students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company, which has delivered millions of courses over the past decade, is taking a leadership role in career readiness education through K12-powered Destinations Career Academies and Programs which combine traditional high school academics with Career Technical Education (CTE). K12 is a proud sponsor of the Foundation for Blended and Online Learning, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology in daily life and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, jobshadowweek.com, and getfueled.com.

