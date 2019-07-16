Log in
K12 Inc.

K12 INC.

(LRN)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

K12 : Hoosier High Schoolers to Learn Career Essentials, Interact with Area Employers During Job Shadow Week

0
07/16/2019 | 11:40am EDT

From July 15-19, Indiana students will visit the Statehouse, meet with local executives and tour company facilities.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is partnering with K12 Inc. to promote Job Shadow Week (July 15-19), a national movement designed to expose students to the world of work and ensure employers have access to a growing pool of talented and qualified candidates.

Students will visit the Statehouse on July 16 to participate in a seminar on business etiquette, and on July 17 spend time at Cummins’ Columbus, IN location, where students will tour the facility and learn about the level of education and/or technical training it requires of its applicants.

“It is so important that employers be vocal about their workforce needs and make efforts to ensure job seekers can someday meet them,” said DWD commissioner Fred Payne. “Indiana’s future workforce is sitting in classrooms all across the state, and only by reaching students and showing them the impressive, high-paying positions that await them after graduation will employers and job seekers mutually benefit.”

During Job Shadow Week, Hoosier high schoolers will also get a chance to draft a resume, craft and practice their “elevator pitch” and create their first professional online resume via Tallo – a platform through which students can highlight their high school accomplishments and certifications, plus connect with potential employers, colleges and universities, and scholarship opportunities.

“Aimed at career awareness and exploration, job shadowing is an excellent entry-level work-based learning experience,” said Darrel Zeck, Executive Director of Indiana’s Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship, which serves to develop and implement a framework of various work-based learning pathways for both youth and adult populations. “Properly designed, they are a great way to introduce both youth and adults to a particular occupation before they spend time or money for training.”

The objective of the Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship, located within the Department of Workforce Development and part of Gov. Holcomb’s NextLevel Agenda, is similar to that of Job Shadow Week: Help individuals gain an understanding of an occupation with on-the-job learning.

“Job Shadow Week is an important effort to expose students to the world of work and to increase their awareness of career opportunities,” said Leilani M. Brown, senior vice president for Strategic Partnerships at K12, Inc. “And, as we help students see what’s possible, we are creating a pipeline for the next generation of the workforce along the way.”

Learn more about Job Shadow Week by visiting: https://jobshadowweek.com

About the Indiana Department of Workforce Development

DWD serves the worker and the employer to ensure workplace success. DWD is committed to innovating and invigorating Indiana’s economic future by providing WorkOne Career Centers, Unemployment Insurance, Labor Market Information, Regional Workforce Strategies and Professional Training. Through these services, DWD is able to develop a premier workforce that enables Indiana employers to flourish and entices businesses from outside our state to relocate to Indiana.

About K12

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) takes a personalized approach to education by removing barriers to learning, reaching students where they are, and providing innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to charter schools, public school districts, private schools, and families. In total, this work serves more than 70 public and private schools, more than 2,000 school districts, and students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company, which has delivered millions of courses over the past decade, is taking a leadership role in career readiness education through K12-powered Destinations Career Academies and Programs which combine traditional high school academics with Career Technical Education (CTE). K12 is a proud sponsor of the Foundation for Blended and Online Learning, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology in daily life and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, jobshadowweek.com, and getfueled.com.


© Business Wire 2019
