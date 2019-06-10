Log in
K12 INC.

(LRN)
K12 : How Online Students Do Prom!

06/10/2019

As the school year comes to a close, high schools across the country host a night to remember: prom!

Many students look forward to this annual tradition - especially those who attend school online. People often wonder what it is like to attend an online school's prom. Other than how the students met and became friends, it is not that different from a brick-and-mortar event. The students get dressed up, bring dates, take photos and dance the night away.

Prom is just one of many in-person events hosted by online schools, allowing students to meet the friends they have made throughout the year.

The 2019 K12-powered proms came in many different shapes, sizes, and themes, including Arkansas Virtual Academy's Masquerade Ball, North Carolina Virtual Academy's Shine-On Prom, Utah Virtual Academy's Vintage Hollywood Prom, Wyoming Virtual Academy's Kentucky Derby Prom, and Ohio Virtual Academy's Starry Night in Paris Dance.

Each event showcased schools' uniqueness and creativity, right down to some of the fabulous venues. California Virtual Academy joined other online students at the LA Homeschool Prom, held on the 74th floor of the US Bank Tower in Los Angeles. Michigan Virtual Charter Academy hosted their night at the beautiful botanical gardens of the Frederick Meijer Park, and Alabama Virtual Academy had their Night on the River where else, but on a riverboat!

Online public school students have made great strides in their virtual classrooms this year, and on prom night they made memories that will last a lifetime. Check out some of the photos from these fun-filled events!

Disclaimer

K12 Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 16:47:05 UTC
