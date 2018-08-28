K12 : ITCA Welcomes Students for 2018-19 School Year

Students at Idaho
Technical Career Academy (ITCA), Idaho’s only career-focused virtual
school, begin the 2018-19 school year on September 4, simply by turning
on their computers. A full-time online public charter school beginning
its fifth year of operation, ITCA serves high school students statewide.
A Destinations
Career Program, ITCA utilizes career technical education (CTE) to
uniquely prepare career-focused students in grades 9-12 who are
interested in pursuing a job, college degree or both for life after high
school. All students complete a career exploration course and can choose
from a variety of programs in high-demand career fields such as web
development, business administration, health science and agriculture
manufacturing. Students at ITCA prepare to earn technical credentials
and may earn college credits while still in high school.
“An educated and trained workforce is essential to any successful
society,” said Monti Pittman, head of school at Idaho Technical Career
Academy. “ITCA offers students a personalized education while allowing
them to explore career areas of interest and preparing them for the next
steps – whether that’s college, a career, or both.”
Combining innovative technology with a rigorous and engaging curriculum
led by state-credentialed teachers, ITCA provides each student with a
personalized learning experience. As public school at home, the online
school setting enables students in any geographic area of the state to
access this unique curriculum and to seek out experiences with
professionals and companies to apply the skills they are learning in a
specific industry.
According to a national
survey released by K12 Inc. and Edge Research in 2017, almost 95
percent of Americans agree that high school students should have more
opportunities to learn practical, real-world skills. Moreover, 96
percent of parents see CTE as a good option for students who want to
start a career immediately after high school, and 88 percent of parents
said the same for students who are college-bound.
“Many young people are not equipped with the skills they need to succeed
in the 21st century workforce, thus leaving great jobs open in Idaho and
across the United States,” said Kerry Wysocki ITCA Board President and
General Manager of Northwest Machining and Manufacturing, Inc., a
precision machine shop in Meridian, Idaho. “With such a great need for
qualified technical workers, it is exciting to know that an option like
Idaho Technical Career Academy exists to provide the career technical
education courses which will help us close the skills gap and prepare
students for a bright future.”
ITCA’s students can also take advantage of K12’s new partnership with STEM
Premier, a collaborative relationship-building platform connecting
students with career pathways, jobs, colleges, trade schools and
scholarship opportunities. Students create online portfolios
highlighting career interests, academic achievements, extracurricular
activities and certifications. The platform allows STEM Premier member
organizations to recruit for skilled talent.
“Students enrolled in Destinations Career Program pathways are being
prepared for in-demand career opportunities in the 21st century
workforce,” said Casey Welch, STEM Premier President and CEO. “We look
forward to providing an opportunity for these students to showcase their
skills, talents and abilities on the STEM Premier platform.”
State-credentialed teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive
online classes. In addition, the dedicated teachers interact with
students and families via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online
discussions, building close partnerships with parents and students to
support academic success. The online platform enables students to enjoy
a safe learning environment while connecting with classmates and
teachers from across the state.
ITCA is still accepting enrollments for this fall. Interested families
are encouraged to attend online or in-person information sessions hosted
by the school. To learn more, visit itca.k12.com
or download the K12
enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.
About Idaho Technical Career Academy
Idaho Technical Career Academy (ITCA) is a full-time online public
charter school that serves students statewide in grades 9-12. As part of
the Idaho public school system, ITCA is tuition-free, giving parents and
families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE:
LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and
online education programs. For more information about ITCA, visit http://itca.k12.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005575/en/