K12 : ITCA Welcomes Students for 2018-19 School Year

08/28/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

Students Return to CTE-Focused Online Public Charter School on September 4

Students at Idaho Technical Career Academy (ITCA), Idaho’s only career-focused virtual school, begin the 2018-19 school year on September 4, simply by turning on their computers. A full-time online public charter school beginning its fifth year of operation, ITCA serves high school students statewide.

A Destinations Career Program, ITCA utilizes career technical education (CTE) to uniquely prepare career-focused students in grades 9-12 who are interested in pursuing a job, college degree or both for life after high school. All students complete a career exploration course and can choose from a variety of programs in high-demand career fields such as web development, business administration, health science and agriculture manufacturing. Students at ITCA prepare to earn technical credentials and may earn college credits while still in high school.

“An educated and trained workforce is essential to any successful society,” said Monti Pittman, head of school at Idaho Technical Career Academy. “ITCA offers students a personalized education while allowing them to explore career areas of interest and preparing them for the next steps – whether that’s college, a career, or both.”

Combining innovative technology with a rigorous and engaging curriculum led by state-credentialed teachers, ITCA provides each student with a personalized learning experience. As public school at home, the online school setting enables students in any geographic area of the state to access this unique curriculum and to seek out experiences with professionals and companies to apply the skills they are learning in a specific industry.

According to a national survey released by K12 Inc. and Edge Research in 2017, almost 95 percent of Americans agree that high school students should have more opportunities to learn practical, real-world skills. Moreover, 96 percent of parents see CTE as a good option for students who want to start a career immediately after high school, and 88 percent of parents said the same for students who are college-bound.

“Many young people are not equipped with the skills they need to succeed in the 21st century workforce, thus leaving great jobs open in Idaho and across the United States,” said Kerry Wysocki ITCA Board President and General Manager of Northwest Machining and Manufacturing, Inc., a precision machine shop in Meridian, Idaho. “With such a great need for qualified technical workers, it is exciting to know that an option like Idaho Technical Career Academy exists to provide the career technical education courses which will help us close the skills gap and prepare students for a bright future.”

ITCA’s students can also take advantage of K12’s new partnership with STEM Premier, a collaborative relationship-building platform connecting students with career pathways, jobs, colleges, trade schools and scholarship opportunities. Students create online portfolios highlighting career interests, academic achievements, extracurricular activities and certifications. The platform allows STEM Premier member organizations to recruit for skilled talent.

“Students enrolled in Destinations Career Program pathways are being prepared for in-demand career opportunities in the 21st century workforce,” said Casey Welch, STEM Premier President and CEO. “We look forward to providing an opportunity for these students to showcase their skills, talents and abilities on the STEM Premier platform.”

State-credentialed teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes. In addition, the dedicated teachers interact with students and families via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions, building close partnerships with parents and students to support academic success. The online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment while connecting with classmates and teachers from across the state.

ITCA is still accepting enrollments for this fall. Interested families are encouraged to attend online or in-person information sessions hosted by the school. To learn more, visit itca.k12.com or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Idaho Technical Career Academy

Idaho Technical Career Academy (ITCA) is a full-time online public charter school that serves students statewide in grades 9-12. As part of the Idaho public school system, ITCA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ITCA, visit http://itca.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2018
