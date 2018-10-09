Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

K12 Inc. : First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call Details

10/09/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) announced today it plans to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).

A live webcast of the call will be available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=131506. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (877) 407-4019 (domestic) or (201) 689-8337 (international) at 4:45 p.m. (ET). No passcode is required. Please access the web site at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available starting on October 23, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. ET through November 23, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. ET, at (877) 660-6853 (domestic) or (201) 612-7415 (international) using conference ID 13682940. A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=131506 for 30 days.

About K12 Inc.

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is driving innovation and advancing the quality of education by delivering state-of-the-art, digital learning platforms and technology to students and school districts across the globe. K12’s curriculum serves over 2,000 schools and school districts and has delivered millions of courses over the past decade. K12 provides online and blended education solutions to charter schools, public school districts, private schools, and directly to families. The K12 program is offered through more than 70 partner public schools, and through school districts and public and private schools serving students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at K12.com. To download the enrollment app visit K12.com/app.


© Business Wire 2018
