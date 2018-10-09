K12 Inc. : First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call Details

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) announced today it plans to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).

A live webcast of the call will be available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=131506. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (877) 407-4019 (domestic) or (201) 689-8337 (international) at 4:45 p.m. (ET). No passcode is required. Please access the web site at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available starting on October 23, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. ET through November 23, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. ET, at (877) 660-6853 (domestic) or (201) 612-7415 (international) using conference ID 13682940. A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=131506 for 30 days.

