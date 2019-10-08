Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  K12 Inc.    LRN

K12 INC.

(LRN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

K12 Inc. : First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call Details

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) announced today it plans to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).

A live webcast of the call will be available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136058. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (877) 407-4019 (domestic) or (201) 689-8337 (international) at 4:45 p.m. (ET). No passcode is required. Please access the web site at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available starting on October 22, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. ET through November 22, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. ET, at (877) 660-6853 (domestic) or (201) 612-7415 (international) using conference ID 13694333. A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136058 for 30 days.

About K12 Inc.

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) takes a personalized approach to education by removing barriers to learning, reaching students where they are, and providing innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to charter schools, public school districts, private schools, and families. In total, this work serves more than 70 public and private schools, more than 2,000 school districts, and students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company, which has delivered millions of courses over the past decade, is taking a leadership role in career readiness education through K12-powered Destinations Career Academies and Programs which combine traditional high school academics with Career Technical Education (CTE). K12 is a proud sponsor of the Foundation for Blended and Online Learning, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology in daily life and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, jobshadowweek.com, and getfueled.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on K12 INC.
05:01pK12 INC. : First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call Details
BU
10:20aK12 INC. : Welcomes Education Reform Leader to Executive Team
BU
09/25K12 : How was your K12 Strong Start Summer?
PU
09/24K12 : We Can Restore Parents' and Students' Faith in Our Education System. Here'..
PU
09/24K12 : New Ivy Tech-Tallo Partnership to Increase Indiana Students' Awareness of ..
BU
09/20K12 : When Opportunity Knocks, Schools Can Better Prepare Students to Answer
PU
09/19K12 : Launches First-Ever Index Tracking Parent & Student Confidence in Career P..
BU
09/05K12 : Pikes Peak Online School Powers Up for the New Year
BU
09/05K12 : Insight School of Minnesota Students Log on for the New Year September 9
BU
09/04K12 : Idaho Technical Career Academy Powers Up 2019-2020 School Year
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 026 M
EBIT 2020 50,7 M
Net income 2020 39,5 M
Finance 2020 341 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,66x
EV / Sales2021 0,53x
Capitalization 1 019 M
Chart K12 INC.
Duration : Period :
K12 Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K12 INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 38,00  $
Last Close Price 26,19  $
Spread / Highest target 68,0%
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Jeaho Rhyu CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Guillermo Bron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K12 INC.5.65%1 019
TAL EDUCATION GROUP41.34%22 315
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.3.79%4 778
KROTON EDUCACIONAL25.14%4 323
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.7.22%3 916
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LTD--.--%3 034
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group