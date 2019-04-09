Log in
K12 Inc. : Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call Details

0
04/09/2019

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) announced today it plans to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).

A live webcast of the call will be available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=133286. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (877) 407-4019 (domestic) or (201) 689-8337 (international) at 4:45 p.m. (ET). No passcode is required. Please access the web site at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available starting on April 23, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. ET through May 23, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. ET, at (877) 660-6853 (domestic) or (201) 612-7415 (international) using conference ID 13687637. A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=133286 for 30 days.

About K12 Inc.

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) takes a personalized approach to education by removing barriers to learning, reaching students where they are, and providing innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to charter schools, public school districts, private schools, and families. In total, this work serves more than 70 public and private schools, more than 2,000 school districts, and students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company, which has delivered millions of courses over the past decade, is taking a leadership role in career readiness education through K12-powered Destinations Career Academies and Programs which combine traditional high school academics with Career Technical Education (CTE). K12 is a proud sponsor of the Foundation for Blended and Online Learning, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology in daily life and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, jobshadowweek.com, and getfueled.com.


© Business Wire 2019
