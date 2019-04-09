K12 Inc. : Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call Details

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) announced today it plans to discuss its third
quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results during a conference call
scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).
A live webcast of the call will be available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=133286.
To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial
(877) 407-4019 (domestic) or (201) 689-8337 (international) at 4:45 p.m.
(ET). No passcode is required. Please access the web site at least 15
minutes prior to the start of the call.
A replay of the call will be available starting on April 23, 2019 at
8:00 p.m. ET through May 23, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. ET, at (877) 660-6853
(domestic) or (201) 612-7415 (international) using conference ID
13687637. A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=133286
for 30 days.
About K12 Inc.
K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) takes a personalized approach to education by
removing barriers to learning, reaching students where they are, and
providing innovative, high-quality online and blended education
solutions, curriculum, and programs to charter schools, public school
districts, private schools, and families. In total, this work serves
more than 70 public and private schools, more than 2,000 school
districts, and students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries.
The company, which has delivered millions of courses over the past
decade, is taking a leadership role in career readiness education
through K12-powered Destinations Career Academies and Programs which
combine traditional high school academics with Career Technical
Education (CTE). K12 is a proud sponsor of the Foundation
for Blended and Online Learning, a nonprofit organization dedicated
to closing the gap between the pace of technology in daily life and the
pace of change in education. More information can be found at K12.com,
destinationsacademy.com,
jobshadowweek.com,
and getfueled.com.
