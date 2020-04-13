Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  K12 Inc.    LRN

K12 INC.

(LRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

K12 Inc. : Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call Details

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) announced today it plans to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).

A live webcast of the call will be available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138677. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (877) 407-4019 (domestic) or (201) 689-8337 (international) at 4:45 p.m. (ET). No passcode is required. Please access the web site at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available starting on April 27, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET through May 27, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET, at (877) 660-6853 (domestic) or (201) 612-7415 (international) using conference ID 13700754. A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138677 for 30 days.

About K12 Inc.

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) helps students of all ages reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning. The company provides innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to students, schools and enterprises in primary, secondary and post-secondary settings. K12 is a premier provider of career readiness education services and a leader in skills training, technology staffing and talent development. The company provides programs which combine traditional high school academics with career technical education through its Destinations Career Academies. Adult learning is delivered through K12’s subsidiary, Galvanize, a leader in developing capabilities for individuals and corporations in technical fields such as software engineering and data science. K12 has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology in daily life and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology in daily life and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, jobshadowweek.com, and galvanize.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on K12 INC.
05:02pK12 INC. : Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call Details
BU
04/10K12 : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements a..
AQ
04/08K12 INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure (f..
AQ
04/08K12 INC. : Appoints James Rhyu as President – Corporate Strategy, Marketin..
BU
04/06K12 : New to Online Learning? Tap into the Expertise of National Leader in Onlin..
BU
04/06K12 : Victoria D. Harker Joins K12 Inc. Board of Directors
BU
04/06K12 INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, F..
AQ
04/01STAY THE COURSE : Tennessee Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollment for the 202..
BU
03/27PASSPORT ACADEMY CHARTER SCHOOL : Our Online Classes are Open
BU
03/23K12 : Education for Any ONE – K12 Commits to Education Continuity During C..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 034 M
EBIT 2020 44,3 M
Net income 2020 20,3 M
Finance 2020 146 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 44,2x
P/E ratio 2021 29,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
EV / Sales2021 0,56x
Capitalization 875 M
Chart K12 INC.
Duration : Period :
K12 Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K12 INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 32,50  $
Last Close Price 22,30  $
Spread / Highest target 79,4%
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Jeaho Rhyu CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Guillermo Bron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K12 INC.9.58%875
TAL EDUCATION GROUP5.44%30 072
GSX TECHEDU INC.51.69%7 913
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED1.27%3 856
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-20.35%3 643
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.56%2 783
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group