K12 : Insight School of Indiana Kicks Off 2019-2020 School Year

Students and teachers at Insight School of Indiana (ISIN) are getting ready to log on and start the 2019-2020 school year on August 6.

ISIN is a state-based online school from home designed to empower your students to succeed. Built on the understanding that many students face unique challenges, ISIN provides them with the academic, emotional, and social supports needed to succeed in high school and beyond. And ISIN staff members provide a personalized learning experience for students of every ability level, and also connect students with community-based resources, when necessary, for social and personal needs.

Authorized by Ball State University, ISIN is open tuition-free to students in grades 7 through 12 who reside in Indiana.

“Some Indiana students need a little extra help and our school is uniquely designed to provide them with the resources necessary to succeed and thrive,” said Elizabeth Roth, interim head of school for ISIN. “Students can more easily focus on their studies without distractions, without peer pressure, and really put their energy into moving their lives forward.”

ISIN’s learning environment gives students the flexibility to spend more time with the subjects and lessons where they need additional support and advance more quickly in areas where they excel. State-licensed teachers communicate regularly with families via email, phone and in one-to-one online meetings. And certain state-mandated classes are required, just like any brick-and-mortar school in Indiana.

Students and families are encouraged to attend an online information session, or in-person event hosted by the school. More information on ISIN, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at in.insightschools.net.

About Insight School of Indiana

Insight School of Indiana (ISIN) is a tuition-free, public charter school authorized by Ball State University that serves students in grades 7-12. As part of the Indiana public school system, ISIN is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISIN, visit: in.insightschools.net.

About K12

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) takes a personalized approach to education by removing barriers to learning, reaching students where they are, and providing innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to charter schools, public school districts, private schools, and families. In total, this work serves more than 70 public and private schools, more than 2,000 school districts, and students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company, which has delivered millions of courses over the past decade, is taking a leadership role in career readiness education through K12-powered Destinations Career Academies and Programs which combine traditional high school academics with Career Technical Education (CTE). K12 is a proud sponsor of the Foundation for Blended and Online Learning, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology in daily life and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, jobshadowweek.com, and getfueled.com.

