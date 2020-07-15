K12 : Insight School of Kansas to Celebrate Class of 2020 with Graduation Ceremony July 18

Insight School of Kansas (ISKS), a full-time public school program of the Spring Hill Unified School District, will celebrate the 143 members of the Class of 2020 during its commencement ceremony on Saturday, July 18 at Spring Hill High School.

“Each member of the ISKS Class of 2020 has set their own path to reach this important milestone in their education journey,” said Head of School Cassie Barton. “We look forward to honoring their achievements with this week’s graduation celebration and will be proud to call them ISKS alumni.”

Collectively, the Class of 2020 reports it has been accepted to trade schools, colleges and universities, including Barton County Community College; Benedictine College; Fort Hays State University; Johnson County Community College; North Central Kansas Technical College; the University of Kansas; Wichita State University; Wichita State University Tech; and many others.

A tuition-free public school for students statewide, ISKS offers a comprehensive education approach focused on providing struggling students in grades 7-12 with the academic, social and emotional support they need to succeed.

ISKS also offers an Adult Learner Program, giving students who are past their fourth-year cohort who have not yet earned a traditional high school diploma the opportunity to do so, no matter how much time has passed. 37 of this year’s graduates will be celebrating completion of this unique program.

With virtual classes and live online learning sessions led by state-licensed teachers, ISKS creates a personalized educational experience for students to ensure their success leading up to and after earning their high school diploma.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Insight School of Kansas 2020 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 10 am CT

WHERE: Spring Hill High School, 19701 Ridgeview Road, Spring Hill, KS

About Insight School of Kansas

Insight School of Kansas (ISKS) is a full-time online public school program of the Spring Hill Unified School District that serves Kansas students in grades 7-12, as well as adult learners who are past their fourth-year cohort and have not earned a traditional high school diploma. As part of the Kansas public school system, ISKS is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to school from home using curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISKS, visit ks.insightschools.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200715005607/en/