K12 : Insight School of Kansas to Hold Commencement Ceremony on June 1

0
05/30/2019 | 03:05pm EDT

Online School Honors Class of 2019 with In-Person Celebration

Insight School of Kansas (ISKS), an accredited online program of the Spring Hill Unified School District, will celebrate the Class of 2019 at an in-person commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 1 at Spring Hill High School. U.S. Representative Sharice Davids will address the 134 graduates and their assembled guests.

“The Insight School of Kansas community is so proud of the Class of 2019,” said Head of School Cassandra Barton. “Each individual has reached this milestone by overcoming personal obstacles, defying the odds, and above all, believing in themselves. We are proud to have provided the online learning environment to help them get here.”

A tuition-free program for students statewide, ISKS offers a comprehensive education approach focused on providing struggling students with the academic, social and emotional support they need to succeed.

The school also offers an Adult Learner Program, giving students who are past their fourth-year cohort who have not yet earned a traditional high school diploma the opportunity to do so, no matter how much time has passed. Twenty-two of this year’s graduates will be celebrating completion of this unique program.

Members of the class will enroll in two- and four-year colleges and universities across the region, begin military service or enter the full-time workforce. Graduating seniors report having been accepted to a number of higher education institutions, including: Fort Scott Community College, Nazarene Bible College, North Central Kansas Technical College, the University of Kansas, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

With virtual classes and live online learning sessions led by state-licensed teachers, ISKS creates a personalized educational experience for students to ensure their success leading up to and after earning their high school diploma.

Media are invited to attend the graduation, and the event will also be streamed live on the ISKS Facebook page.

Ms. Barton and members of the Class of 2019 will be available for interviews in Spring Hill. Details of the ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Insight School of Kansas 2019 Graduation Ceremony
WHEN: Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. CDT
WHERE: Spring Hill High School, 19701 S Ridgeview Road, Spring Hill, KS 66083

About Insight School of Kansas

Insight School of Kansas (ISKS) is an accredited, full-time online public school program of the Spring Hill Unified School District that serves Kansas students in grades 7-12, as well as adult learners who are past their fourth-year cohort and have not earned a traditional high school diploma. As part of the Kansas public school system, ISKS is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to school from home using curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISKS, visit ks.insightschools.net.


