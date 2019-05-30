K12 : Insight School of Kansas to Hold Commencement Ceremony on June 1

Insight
School of Kansas (ISKS), an accredited online program of the Spring
Hill Unified School District, will celebrate the Class of 2019 at an
in-person commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 1 at Spring Hill High
School. U.S. Representative Sharice
Davids will address the 134 graduates and their assembled guests.
“The Insight School of Kansas community is so proud of the Class of
2019,” said Head of School Cassandra Barton. “Each individual has
reached this milestone by overcoming personal obstacles, defying the
odds, and above all, believing in themselves. We are proud to have
provided the online learning environment to help them get here.”
A tuition-free program for students statewide, ISKS offers a
comprehensive education approach focused on providing struggling
students with the academic, social and emotional support they need to
succeed.
The school also offers an Adult
Learner Program, giving students who are past their fourth-year
cohort who have not yet earned a traditional high school diploma the
opportunity to do so, no matter how much time has passed. Twenty-two of
this year’s graduates will be celebrating completion of this unique
program.
Members of the class will enroll in two- and four-year colleges and
universities across the region, begin military service or enter the
full-time workforce. Graduating seniors report having been accepted to a
number of higher education institutions, including: Fort Scott Community
College, Nazarene Bible College, North Central Kansas Technical College,
the University of Kansas, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel
Hill.
With virtual classes and live online learning sessions led by
state-licensed teachers, ISKS creates a personalized educational
experience for students to ensure their success leading up to and after
earning their high school diploma.
Media are invited to attend the graduation, and the event will also be
streamed live on the ISKS
Facebook page.
Ms. Barton and members of the Class of 2019 will be available for
interviews in Spring Hill. Details of the ceremony are as follows:
WHAT: Insight School of Kansas 2019 Graduation Ceremony
WHEN:
Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. CDT
WHERE: Spring
Hill High School, 19701 S Ridgeview Road, Spring Hill, KS 66083
About Insight School of Kansas
Insight School of Kansas (ISKS) is an accredited, full-time online
public school program of the Spring Hill Unified School District that
serves Kansas students in grades 7-12, as well as adult learners who are
past their fourth-year cohort and have not earned a traditional high
school diploma. As part of the Kansas public school system, ISKS is
tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to school from
home using curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s
leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education
programs. For more information about ISKS, visit ks.insightschools.net.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005788/en/