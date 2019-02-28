K12 : Insight School of Minnesota Now Enrolling for the 2019-2020 School Year

Insight
School of Minnesota (ISMN), an online public school program of
Brooklyn Center School District available to students statewide, is now
accepting enrollment applications for the 2019-2020 school year. ISMN
provides part-time and full-time enrollment for students in grades 6-12
throughout the state who are looking to keep their education on track as
they plan for college and future careers.
“At ISMN, we believe in every student’s ability to finish high school,
and to go on to be successful in whatever they pursue,” said Head of
School John Huber. “Whether our students are planning for college or
want to enter the workforce after graduation, we’re here to support
their goals and to show them that they can reach their potential no
matter the obstacles.”
ISMN combines online instruction and the support of dedicated teachers
to provide a personalized learning experience for students of every
ability level and at an appropriate pace for their learning style. The
school’s online learning environment allows students to work with
confidence towards their academic goals. Resources such as remediation
programs and concurrent college enrollment are among the school’s
many offerings that support students regardless of academic abilities or
personal circumstances.
ISMN offers a rigorous curriculum delivered entirely online, and
features block
scheduling in grades 9-12, where students can focus on fewer courses
at a time in order to focus their efforts each day, receive support
through extended class sessions and get real-time help from teachers.
The school’s online program allows students to progress faster in
subjects at which they excel, and spend more time on those where they
need additional help.
ISMN’s state-licensed teachers facilitate lessons during live,
interactive online classes. In addition, teachers interact with students
and parents via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online
discussions, building close partnerships to ensure families feel
supported and students feel appropriately challenged.
Throughout the year, ISMN students build strong relationships with their
classmates and form a close community of online learners. The school’s Social
and Emotional Learning program ensures students are ready to learn
and succeed after high school, by boosting self-confidence and building
interpersonal skills. The school’s Family Academic Support Team empowers
students to overcome challenges in school and in life with a holistic
approach, providing early intervention and support services and
connecting families with school- and community-based resources.
ISMN invites families to attend online or in-person information sessions
hosted by the school to learn more. For more information, including a
schedule of upcoming events and details on enrollment, visit mn.insightschools.net,
follow ISMN
on Facebook, or download the K12
mobile app for iOS and Android devices.
About Insight School of Minnesota
Insight School of Minnesota (ISMN) is an AdvancED-accredited, full- and
part-time online public school program of Brooklyn Center School
District that serves students in grades 6 through 12. As part of
the Minnesota public school system, ISMN is tuition-free and gives
parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE:
LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and
online education programs. For more information about ISMN, visit mn.insightschools.net.
