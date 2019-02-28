K12 : Insight School of Minnesota Now Enrolling for the 2019-2020 School Year

Insight School of Minnesota (ISMN), an online public school program of Brooklyn Center School District available to students statewide, is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2019-2020 school year. ISMN provides part-time and full-time enrollment for students in grades 6-12 throughout the state who are looking to keep their education on track as they plan for college and future careers.

“At ISMN, we believe in every student’s ability to finish high school, and to go on to be successful in whatever they pursue,” said Head of School John Huber. “Whether our students are planning for college or want to enter the workforce after graduation, we’re here to support their goals and to show them that they can reach their potential no matter the obstacles.”

ISMN combines online instruction and the support of dedicated teachers to provide a personalized learning experience for students of every ability level and at an appropriate pace for their learning style. The school’s online learning environment allows students to work with confidence towards their academic goals. Resources such as remediation programs and concurrent college enrollment are among the school’s many offerings that support students regardless of academic abilities or personal circumstances.

ISMN offers a rigorous curriculum delivered entirely online, and features block scheduling in grades 9-12, where students can focus on fewer courses at a time in order to focus their efforts each day, receive support through extended class sessions and get real-time help from teachers. The school’s online program allows students to progress faster in subjects at which they excel, and spend more time on those where they need additional help.

ISMN’s state-licensed teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes. In addition, teachers interact with students and parents via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions, building close partnerships to ensure families feel supported and students feel appropriately challenged.

Throughout the year, ISMN students build strong relationships with their classmates and form a close community of online learners. The school’s Social and Emotional Learning program ensures students are ready to learn and succeed after high school, by boosting self-confidence and building interpersonal skills. The school’s Family Academic Support Team empowers students to overcome challenges in school and in life with a holistic approach, providing early intervention and support services and connecting families with school- and community-based resources.

ISMN invites families to attend online or in-person information sessions hosted by the school to learn more. For more information, including a schedule of upcoming events and details on enrollment, visit mn.insightschools.net, follow ISMN on Facebook, or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Insight School of Minnesota

Insight School of Minnesota (ISMN) is an AdvancED-accredited, full- and part-time online public school program of Brooklyn Center School District that serves students in grades 6 through 12. As part of the Minnesota public school system, ISMN is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISMN, visit mn.insightschools.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005045/en/