K12 : Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills Welcomes Back Students on September 3

08/27/2019 | 12:21pm EDT

Students and educators at Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills (ISOR-PH) are getting ready to log in for the first day of the 2019-2020 school year on September 3. An AdvancED-accredited online public charter school, ISOR-PH is a tuition-free public school program available to students statewide in grades 7-12.

2019-2020 marks the fifth year of operation for the online public school program.

“Every day we work to empower students to reach their full potential,” said ISOR-PH English/language arts teacher Luke Weeks “No matter where a student is on their academic journey, when they join our school we work together to meet their needs and help them grow.”

ISOR-PH provides its students with the academic, emotional, and social supports they need to succeed in high school and beyond. By combining the technology of a virtual classroom with a rigorous curriculum led by state-certified teachers, ISOR-PH offers a learning experience tailored to fit each student’s needs. Live and recorded sessions are online, so students can access their classrooms from any computer with an internet connection.

An innovative middle and high school option for college- and career-minded students, ISOR-PH offers traditional academic subjects, as well as technical training in two career-focused tracks: health sciences and business management and administration. Career readiness education courses give high school students exposure to relevant technical and specialty trade skills, allowing them to explore potential future occupations in high-demand career fields.

Teachers communicate regularly with families via email, phone and in one-to-one online meetings. Together with their teachers and learning coach, middle school students develop an Individualized Learning Plan (ILP) that helps prepare them for their high school pathway.

Throughout the year, ISOR-PH builds a sense of community through in-person field trips and social outings. ISOR-PH also celebrates graduating seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in the spring. Virtual clubs and organizations allow students to further explore their interests together in the online setting.

ISOR-PH is still accepting enrollments for the 2019-2020 school year. To learn more, visit or-ph.insightschools.net or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills

Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills (ISOR-PH) is a full-time online public charter school serving Oregon students in grades 7-12. As part of the Oregon public school system, ISOR-PH is tuition-free, and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISOR-PH, visit or-ph.insightschools.net.


© Business Wire 2019
