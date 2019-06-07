Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  K12 Inc.    LRN

K12 INC.

(LRN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

K12 : Insight School of Oregon to Hold Commencement Ceremony on June 8

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Online School Honors Class of 2019 with In-Person Celebration

Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills (ISOR-PH), an AdvancED accredited online public charter school that serves students statewide in grades 7-12, will celebrate the 50 members of the Class of 2019 at an in-person commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 8 at the University of Portland.

Oregon Senator Tim Knopp (District 27 – Bend) will address the class and assembled guests.

“Congratulations to the Insight School of Oregon Class of 2019,” said Senator Knopp. “It is gratifying to know that you and your families had the choice of receiving an online education, and that your hard work to achieve this important milestone has paid off.”

Members of the class will enroll in two- and four-year colleges and universities across the region, begin military service or enter the full-time workforce.

A tuition-free public school for students statewide, ISOR-PH offers middle and high school students an online education with virtual classes and live online learning sessions led by state-licensed teachers. ISOR-PH creates a personalized educational experience for students to ensure their success leading up to and after earning their high school diploma.

Media are invited to attend the graduation. ISOR-PH staff and members of the graduating class will be available for interviews. Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills 2019 Graduation Ceremony
WHEN: Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. PDT
WHERE: University of Portland, 5000 N Willamette Blvd, Portland, OR 97203

About Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills

Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills (ISOR-PH) is a full-time online public charter school serving Oregon students in grades 7-12. As part of the Oregon public school system, ISOR-PH is tuition-free, and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISOR-PH, visit or-ph.insightschools.net.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on K12 INC.
12:01pK12 : Insight School of Oregon to Hold Commencement Ceremony on June 8
BU
12:01pWASHINGTON VIRTUAL ACADEMY : to Hold Commencement Ceremony June 9
BU
10:43aWHEN VIRTUAL TWINS VIRTUALLY&HELLIP; : CREDO's Incomplete Methodology
PU
10:01aK12 : Insight School of Minnesota to Hold Commencement Ceremony on June 8
BU
09:01aK12 : Texas Online Preparatory School to Hold Commencement Ceremony on June 8
BU
09:01aK12 : Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville to Hold Commencement Ceremony June 7
BU
06/06K12 : Hill House Passport Academy Charter School Celebrates 2019 Graduates!
BU
06/05FLORIDA CYBER CHARTER ACADEMY : Highlights Graduates with In-Person Commencement..
BU
06/05K12 : California Virtual Academies to Hold Commencement Ceremonies Across the St..
BU
06/04K12 : Friendship Public Charter School Online Highlights 8th Grade Graduates wit..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 008 M
EBIT 2019 43,1 M
Net income 2019 34,8 M
Finance 2019 239 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 37,63
P/E ratio 2020 35,92
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Capitalization 1 271 M
Chart K12 INC.
Duration : Period :
K12 Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K12 INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 40,0 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Jeaho Rhyu CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Guillermo Bron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K12 INC.27.51%1 272
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)28.82%21 019
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC33.62%5 887
KROTON EDUCACIONAL18.26%4 397
STRATEGIC EDUCATION INC62.93%3 914
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC11.61%3 695
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About