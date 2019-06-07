K12 : Insight School of Oregon to Hold Commencement Ceremony on June 8

Online School Honors Class of 2019 with In-Person Celebration

Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills (ISOR-PH), an AdvancED accredited online public charter school that serves students statewide in grades 7-12, will celebrate the 50 members of the Class of 2019 at an in-person commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 8 at the University of Portland.

Oregon Senator Tim Knopp (District 27 – Bend) will address the class and assembled guests.

“Congratulations to the Insight School of Oregon Class of 2019,” said Senator Knopp. “It is gratifying to know that you and your families had the choice of receiving an online education, and that your hard work to achieve this important milestone has paid off.”

Members of the class will enroll in two- and four-year colleges and universities across the region, begin military service or enter the full-time workforce.

A tuition-free public school for students statewide, ISOR-PH offers middle and high school students an online education with virtual classes and live online learning sessions led by state-licensed teachers. ISOR-PH creates a personalized educational experience for students to ensure their success leading up to and after earning their high school diploma.

Media are invited to attend the graduation. ISOR-PH staff and members of the graduating class will be available for interviews. Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills 2019 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. PDT

WHERE: University of Portland, 5000 N Willamette Blvd, Portland, OR 97203

About Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills

Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills (ISOR-PH) is a full-time online public charter school serving Oregon students in grades 7-12. As part of the Oregon public school system, ISOR-PH is tuition-free, and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISOR-PH, visit or-ph.insightschools.net.

