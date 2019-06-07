K12 : Insight School of Oregon to Hold Commencement Ceremony on June 8

Insight
School of Oregon-Painted Hills (ISOR-PH), an AdvancED accredited
online public charter school that serves students statewide in grades
7-12, will celebrate the 50 members of the Class of 2019 at an in-person
commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 8 at the University of Portland.
Oregon Senator Tim Knopp (District 27 – Bend) will address the class and
assembled guests.
“Congratulations to the Insight School of Oregon Class of 2019,” said
Senator Knopp. “It is gratifying to know that you and your families had
the choice of receiving an online education, and that your hard work to
achieve this important milestone has paid off.”
Members of the class will enroll in two- and four-year colleges and
universities across the region, begin military service or enter the
full-time workforce.
A tuition-free public school for students statewide, ISOR-PH offers
middle and high school students an online education with virtual classes
and live online learning sessions led by state-licensed teachers.
ISOR-PH creates a personalized educational experience for students to
ensure their success leading up to and after earning their high school
diploma.
Media are invited to attend the graduation. ISOR-PH staff and members of
the graduating class will be available for interviews. Details of the
graduation ceremony are as follows:
WHAT: Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills 2019 Graduation
Ceremony
WHEN: Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. PDT
WHERE:
University of Portland, 5000 N Willamette Blvd, Portland, OR 97203
About Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills
Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills (ISOR-PH) is a full-time online
public charter school serving Oregon students in grades 7-12. As part of
the Oregon public school system, ISOR-PH is tuition-free, and gives
families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE:
LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and
online education programs. For more information about ISOR-PH, visit or-ph.insightschools.net.
