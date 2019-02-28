K12 : Insight School of Washington Accepting Enrollment Applications for 2019-20 School Year

High school students looking for an alternative to brick-and-mortar school are invited to enroll in Insight School of Washington (ISWA). The full-time online public school program of the Quillayute Valley School District is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2019-20 school year.

ISWA serves students in grades 9-12 across the state of Washington. Experienced state-certified teachers and professional school counselors at ISWA assess where students need academic support. They work closely with students and their families to create personalized learning plans that reflect each student’s unique academic needs, interests, and future goals.

Teachers also provide instruction, guidance and support, and interact with students and parents via email, web-based classrooms, online discussions, phone and face-to-face meetings. Using a combination of web-based lessons, live online learning sessions and a rigorous curriculum, the school creates a unique educational experience for each student that helps ensure their success after high school.

“There are many challenges that can impact a student’s ability to learn and excel in the classroom,” said Cecily Kiester, ISWA’s head of school. “At ISWA, we help students discover the many ways they can overcome these obstacles and also teach them how they can succeed outside the classroom.”

ISWA courses include English/language arts, math, science, history, world languages, and elective courses. In addition, qualified students can earn college credits in select courses through the Running Start Program, which is available through local colleges. This program allows students to earn credits toward both a high school diploma and a college degree.

Interested students can also participate in a social-emotional learning program called “The Seven Mindsets.” This program is tailored to provide students with the encouragement, strategies and confidence to become successful adults. ISWA also offers opportunities for credit recovery, which enables students to concentrate on courses in a condensed schedule (typically a nine-week period) to help students get back on track and graduate high school on time.

Interested families are invited to attend in-person or online information sessions during the enrollment period. For more information about ISWA and a complete list of events, visit http://wa.insightschools.net.

About Insight School of Washington

Insight School of Washington (ISWA) is a full-time online public school program of the Quillayute Valley School District serving Washington students in grades 9-12. As a public school, ISWA is tuition-free and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISWA, visit http://wa.insightschools.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005097/en/