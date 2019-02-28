K12 : Insight School of Washington Accepting Enrollment Applications for 2019-20 School Year

High school students looking for an alternative to brick-and-mortar
school are invited to enroll in Insight School of Washington (ISWA). The
full-time online public school program of the Quillayute Valley School
District is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2019-20 school
year.
ISWA serves students in grades 9-12 across the state of Washington.
Experienced state-certified teachers and professional school counselors
at ISWA assess where students need academic support. They work closely
with students and their families to create personalized learning plans
that reflect each student’s unique academic needs, interests, and future
goals.
Teachers also provide instruction, guidance and support, and interact
with students and parents via email, web-based classrooms, online
discussions, phone and face-to-face meetings. Using a combination of
web-based lessons, live online learning sessions and a rigorous
curriculum, the school creates a unique educational experience for each
student that helps ensure their success after high school.
“There are many challenges that can impact a student’s ability to learn
and excel in the classroom,” said Cecily Kiester, ISWA’s head of school.
“At ISWA, we help students discover the many ways they can overcome
these obstacles and also teach them how they can succeed outside the
classroom.”
ISWA courses include English/language arts, math, science, history,
world languages, and elective courses. In addition, qualified students
can earn college credits in select courses through the Running Start
Program, which is available through local colleges. This program allows
students to earn credits toward both a high school diploma and a college
degree.
Interested students can also participate in a social-emotional learning
program called “The Seven Mindsets.” This program is tailored to provide
students with the encouragement, strategies and confidence to become
successful adults. ISWA also offers opportunities for credit recovery,
which enables students to concentrate on courses in a condensed schedule
(typically a nine-week period) to help students get back on track and
graduate high school on time.
Interested families are invited to attend in-person or online
information sessions during the enrollment period. For more information
about ISWA and a complete list of events, visit http://wa.insightschools.net.
About Insight School of Washington
Insight School of Washington (ISWA) is a full-time online public school
program of the Quillayute Valley School District serving Washington
students in grades 9-12. As a public school, ISWA is tuition-free and
gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc.
(NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary
curriculum and online education programs. For more information about
ISWA, visit http://wa.insightschools.net.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005097/en/