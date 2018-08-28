K12 : Insight School of Washington Welcomes Students for 2018-19 School Year

Washington Students Return to Online Public School on September 4

Students at Insight School of Washington (ISWA), a full-time online public school, begin their 2018-19 school year on September 4, simply by turning on their computers. A program of the Quillayute Valley School District, ISWA provides the opportunity for students in grades 9-12 across the state to get back on track academically in the distraction-free environment of their own home.

Beginning its 13th year of operation, ISWA is public school at home, offering families and students an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Students attending ISWA come from diverse backgrounds, many of them struggling in a traditional classroom before finding ISWA. The online school combines innovative technology with an engaging curriculum led by state-certified teachers to provide each student with a personalized learning experience.

“At Insight School of Washington, we believe that a student’s opportunities to get a great education should not be limited by personal circumstance,” said Cecily Kiester, head of school at ISWA. “Learning is truly personal and must be treated that way. No matter what obstacles students have to overcome, we will work with them to create a plan for success in high school and beyond.”

ISWA’s comprehensive education approach focuses on providing struggling students with the academic, social and emotional support needed to succeed in school and after graduation. Using a combination of live online instruction, web-based lessons and support from dedicated advisors and counselors, ISWA creates a unique education experience for each student that helps ensure their success after high school.

ISWA equips every student with a High School and Beyond Plan, charting a clear path to graduation and future success. Each plan is created in collaboration with the student, learning coach and teachers to track current progress, while keeping in mind the student’s personal interests and college and career aspirations.

ISWA also offers a Social-Emotional Learning component called “7 Mindsets” through a homeroom advisory model tailored to provide students with the encouragement, strategies and confidence to become successful adults. Moreover, the school provides opportunities for credit recovery, which enables students to concentrate on courses in a condensed schedule (typically a nine-week period) to help students get back on track and graduate high school on time with their peers.

Students take a full course load across the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science and history, as well as world languages, art, music and electives. Additionally, qualified students have the opportunity to enroll in college courses tuition-free through the Running Start Program, offered by their local community college, which allows them to earn credits toward both a high school diploma and a college degree.

ISWA’s state-certified teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, and interact with students and families via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions, building close partnerships with parents and students to support academic success. The online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment while connecting with classmates and teachers from across the state.

Throughout the school year, ISWA builds a sense of community through in-person field trips, social outings and service learning opportunities. ISWA also celebrates graduating seniors with an in-person prom and commencement ceremony in the spring, and virtual clubs and student organizations allow students to further explore their interests together in the online setting.

ISWA is currently accepting enrollments for the fall. Interested families are encouraged to attend online and in-person information sessions hosted by the school. To learn more, visit wa.insightschools.net or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Insight School of Washington

Insight School of Washington (ISWA) is a full-time online public school program of the Quillayute Valley School District serving Washington students in grades 9-12. As a public school, ISWA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISWA, visit http://wa.insightschools.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005579/en/