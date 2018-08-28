K12 : Insight School of Washington Welcomes Students for 2018-19 School Year

Students at Insight
School of Washington (ISWA), a full-time online public school, begin
their 2018-19 school year on September 4, simply by turning on their
computers. A program of the Quillayute Valley School District, ISWA
provides the opportunity for students in grades 9-12 across the state to
get back on track academically in the distraction-free environment of
their own home.
Beginning its 13th year of operation, ISWA is public school at home,
offering families and students an alternative to traditional
brick-and-mortar education. Students attending ISWA come from diverse
backgrounds, many of them struggling in a traditional classroom before
finding ISWA. The online school combines innovative technology with an
engaging curriculum led by state-certified teachers to provide each
student with a personalized learning experience.
“At Insight School of Washington, we believe that a student’s
opportunities to get a great education should not be limited by personal
circumstance,” said Cecily Kiester, head of school at ISWA. “Learning is
truly personal and must be treated that way. No matter what obstacles
students have to overcome, we will work with them to create a plan for
success in high school and beyond.”
ISWA’s comprehensive education approach focuses on providing struggling
students with the academic, social and emotional support needed to
succeed in school and after graduation. Using a combination of live
online instruction, web-based lessons and support from dedicated
advisors and counselors, ISWA creates a unique education experience for
each student that helps ensure their success after high school.
ISWA equips every student with a High School and Beyond Plan, charting a
clear path to graduation and future success. Each plan is created in
collaboration with the student, learning coach and teachers to track
current progress, while keeping in mind the student’s personal interests
and college and career aspirations.
ISWA also offers a Social-Emotional Learning component called “7
Mindsets” through a homeroom advisory model tailored to provide students
with the encouragement, strategies and confidence to become successful
adults. Moreover, the school provides opportunities for credit recovery,
which enables students to concentrate on courses in a condensed schedule
(typically a nine-week period) to help students get back on track and
graduate high school on time with their peers.
Students take a full course load across the core subjects of
English/language arts, math, science and history, as well as world
languages, art, music and electives. Additionally, qualified students
have the opportunity to enroll in college courses tuition-free through
the Running Start Program, offered by their local community college,
which allows them to earn credits toward both a high school diploma and
a college degree.
ISWA’s state-certified teachers facilitate lessons during live,
interactive online classes, and interact with students and families via
phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions, building
close partnerships with parents and students to support academic
success. The online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning
environment while connecting with classmates and teachers from across
the state.
Throughout the school year, ISWA builds a sense of community through
in-person field trips, social outings and service learning
opportunities. ISWA also celebrates graduating seniors with an in-person
prom and commencement ceremony in the spring, and virtual clubs and
student organizations allow students to further explore their interests
together in the online setting.
ISWA is currently accepting enrollments for the fall. Interested
families are encouraged to attend online and in-person information
sessions hosted by the school. To learn more, visit wa.insightschools.net
or download the K12
enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.
